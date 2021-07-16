MSI Oculux NXG253R 360 Hz Monitor Review: Fastest Display We’ve Ever Tested

Viewing Angles

The NXG253R delivers average off-axis image quality when compared to other IPS screens. The reduction in light output is low at just 10%, you can see a blue shift. The top view is reddish green with a 40% light reduction and some loss of detail. At 25 inches, this monitor is not likely to be shared though. Sitting on-center means you’ll see a clear and bright picture.

Screen Uniformity

Our NXG253R sample had a slightly hot center zone. The surrounding screen area was free from visible glow or bleed. Visually, there was no problem in any of the field patterns we observed. Color uniformity was also perfect.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Here we are, the reason for the NXG253R’s existence. It is now the fastest monitor we’ve ever tested. Though it matches the other 360 Hz screens with a 3ms draw time, it has lower input lag. Though the difference is small, it’s enough to set it apart. With perfect overdrive and Adaptive-Sync, the MSI delivers perfect motion resolution at any framerate. You won’t need to bother with ULMB; it’s no clearer.

Since we have only four 360 Hz screens in our database, we included the 280 Hz Asus VG259QM and the 180 Hz Viotek GFIDBXA in our group. Though they aren’t quite as liquid-smooth as the faster panels, they come very close in visual performance for less money. The Viotek has the additional factor of a tremendous color gamut and equally good HDR quality. Food for thought.