MSI Oculux NXG253R 360 Hz Monitor Review: Fastest Display We’ve Ever Tested

Viewing Angles

The NXG253R delivers average off-axis image quality when compared to other IPS screens. The reduction in light output is low at just 10%, you can see a blue shift. The top view is reddish green with a 40% light reduction and some loss of detail. At 25 inches, this monitor is not likely to be shared though. Sitting on-center means you’ll see a clear and bright picture.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our NXG253R sample had a slightly hot center zone. The surrounding screen area was free from visible glow or bleed. Visually, there was no problem in any of the field patterns we observed. Color uniformity was also perfect.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Here we are, the reason for the NXG253R’s existence. It is now the fastest monitor we’ve ever tested. Though it matches the other 360 Hz screens with a 3ms draw time, it has lower input lag. Though the difference is small, it’s enough to set it apart. With perfect overdrive and Adaptive-Sync, the MSI delivers perfect motion resolution at any framerate. You won’t need to bother with ULMB; it’s no clearer.

Since we have only four 360 Hz screens in our database, we included the 280 Hz Asus VG259QM and the 180 Hz Viotek GFIDBXA in our group. Though they aren’t quite as liquid-smooth as the faster panels, they come very close in visual performance for less money. The Viotek has the additional factor of a tremendous color gamut and equally good HDR quality. Food for thought.

Christian Eberle
Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.
  • dimar
    How long before we get 1GHz screens?
    (correction 1 KHz)
  • helper800
    dimar said:
    How long before we get 1GHz screens?
    Even if we had them right now they would be nearly useless. Even CS:GO only gets about 500-550 fps with the best hardware available. Anything in excess of that is useless on a monitor at 1000hz refresh rate.
  • escksu
    dimar said:
    How long before we get 1GHz screens?

    I guess you meant 1khz, 1ghz is 1 billion frames per sec.
  • Chrys
    escksu said:
    I guess you meant 1khz, 1ghz is 1 billion frames per sec.
    I was laughing when I read that. I just took it as going to the absurdly far extreme.
  • DXRick
    Why would any serious gamer buy a 1080 these days?
  • dimar
    Chrys said:
    I was laughing when I read that. I just took it as going to the absurdly far extreme.
    You're totally correct! I meant 1 MHz
  • helper800
    dimar said:
    You're totally correct! I meant 1 MHz
    You mean 1 KHz. 1 MHZ is 1,000,000 frames per second.
  • mihen
    We already have screens that refresh every 0.001ms . OLEDs. The issue with OLEDs on refresh rates is down to the 4k native resolution, large screen size, and cable standard. If you run the screen at 1080p, you can go to a very high refresh rate.
  • helper800
    mihen said:
    We already have screens that refresh every 0.001ms . OLEDs. The issue with OLEDs on refresh rates is down to the 4k native resolution, large screen size, and cable standard. If you run the screen at 1080p, you can go to a very high refresh rate.
    Do you have any source material I can read on that? As far as I am aware the response time of the technology has nothing to do with its capabilities of displaying higher Hz refresh rates.
