MSI Oculux NXG253R 360 Hz Monitor Review: Fastest Display We’ve Ever Tested

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

To compare the NXG253R’s performance, we’ve included the other three 360 Hz monitors from our database in our benchmarks. That’s the Alienware AW2521H, Asus PG259QN and Acer X25. In addition, we have Viotek’s GFI27DBXA (180 Hz) and Asus’ TUF VG259QM (280 Hz).

The NXG253R is rated for up to 400 nits brightness and easily exceeded that in both SDR and HDR modes. We hit 450.8 nits, which is very bright, even in a sunlit room, with SDR. You’ll probably want to dial that down using the Peak white (nits) slider, which is MSI’s term for brightness.

Being IPS monitors, none of the screens have great black levels. The NXG253R is mid-pack in that test but moves up to second place in the contrast comparison with a solid 1,190.6:1 score.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration (see our recommended calibration settings on page 1, we were surprised to see the NXG253R’s contrast drop to 901.5:1. Our adjustments were small, and we don’t usually see such a large change in dynamic range when tweaking grayscale. Luckily, there was no change in gamma. The two Asus screens manage to stay at over 1,100:1, but the others are all under 1,000:1, our expected result for IPS displays.

Intra-image contrast is a little better at 914.4:1, which is also about the same as the non-Asus panels. This is a respectable result and could be considered a small sacrifice.