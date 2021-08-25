Trending

Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse Review: Compact and Just as Fast

Basically a reference design for RX 6600 XT

By

Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The Sapphire RX 6600 XT Pulse performs just as well as other cards and runs cool and quiet. It eschews bling in favor of a lower starting price, though finding one in stock remains difficult.

For

  • + Reasonably fast and affordable
  • + Power efficient and runs cool
  • + Sapphire card is relatively compact

Against

  • - No bling and few extras
  • - Online supply still very limited
  • - Struggles with ray tracing and higher resolutions

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT officially launched on August 11, 2021, and we're looking at the Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse today. Initial supply, at least for overseas markets and some brick and mortar stores like Micro Center, was better than we've seen for other new GPU launches during the past year. If supply could keep up with demand, even at a higher starting price of $380, it could be one of the best graphics cards. A card in hand is worth two in the virtual shopping cart, after all. But indications are that supply isn't keeping up with demand, even on these 'lesser' GPUs.

That's despite the fact that initial demand was quite a bit lower for the RX 6600 XT. After all, it's only about the same level of performance as the previous generation RX 5700 XT, for about the same price as well — in theory, anyway; the RX 5700 XT generally sells for about twice its launch price right now. That's because it can do over 50MH/s in Ethereum mining, while the RX 6600 XT can only do about 32MH/s, and while they both hit similar levels of mining efficiency after optimizing mining settings, deploying fewer cards at higher hashrates is generally preferred by miners.

Anyway, on to the story at hand, the Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse. This is, for all intents and purposes, a reference model RX 6600 XT. It does come with a modest factory overclock, but the power use does adhere to AMD's 160W TDP, unlike the ASRock card we received for the initial launch review. Here's a quick look at how the specs compare, and we'll also have a Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle in the charts (with a separate review coming soon).

RX 6600 XT GPU Specifications
Graphics CardSapphire RX 6600 XTReference RX 6600 XTASRock RX 6600 XTGigabyte RX 6600 XT
ArchitectureNavi 23Navi 23Navi 23Navi 23
Process TechnologyTSMC N7TSMC N7TSMC N7TSMC N7
Transistors (Billion)11.111.111.111.1
Die size (mm^2)237237237237
CUs32323232
GPU Cores2048204820482048
Ray Accelerators32323232
Infinity Cache (MB)32323232
Game Clock (MHz)2382235924282359
VRAM Speed (Gbps)16161616
VRAM (GB)8888
VRAM Bus Width128128128128
ROPs64646464
TMUs128128128128
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)9.769.669.959.66
Bandwidth (GBps)256256256256
PCIe Slot Interfacex8 Gen4x8 Gen4x8 Gen4x8 Gen4
TBP (watts)160160180160
Launch DateAug-21Aug-21Aug-21Aug-21
Launch Price$379 $379 $499 $379

The Sapphire Pulse comes with a very modest 23MHz factory overclock, compared to the reference specs. That's a one percent overclock that should basically end up as noise in the benchmarks. The Gigabyte card actually uses the reference clock, so we can at least make some comparisons there, though differences in cooler design and other elements come into play.

Overall, though, we're looking at a potential 3% factory overclock on the ASRock card, while the other two RX 6600 XT samples are lower. There are also higher clocked RX 6600 XT cards, but they cost quite a bit more — like the Phantom Gaming. The Sapphire and Gigabyte 6600 XT cards we have for testing and review actually come with a theoretical MSRP of $380, while the ASRock Phantom costs over 30% more. The only place you're likely to see such a price is at Micro Center, at least in our experience, but the Pulse at least looks a lot better than the $550 MSRPs we've seen on a few other models, especially since end-user overclocking can mostly close the gap.

Something else worth noting is that, now that we have almost two weeks of data to draw on, the average selling price of the RX 6600 XT on eBay right now sits right around $640. If you're willing to deal with eBay, you could get lucky on an auction and pay less than that, but in general, we're looking at a 50% or higher markup on the RX 6600 XT. About 15% of that goes to eBay, so the scalpers aren't the only ones taking their pound of flesh. Our advice, as usual, is to avoid eBay if at all possible.

Jarred Walton
Jarred Walton

Jarred Walton's (Senior Editor) love of computers dates back to the dark ages, when his dad brought home a DOS 2.3 PC and he left his C-64 behind. He eventually built his first custom PC in 1990 with a 286 12MHz, only to discover it was already woefully outdated when Wing Commander released a few months later. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Brigham Young University and has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.
