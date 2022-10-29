SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB Review: Low Profile for Mid-Range CPUs

SilverStone’s Hydrogon H90 is just 2.48 inches tall with its RGB fan, but still capable of handling medium-wattage CPUs like Intel’s i5-12600K or Ryzen 5600X. It’s worth considering if you need a cooler for a tight case, just know that competing options cost less.

SilverStone has been churning out coolers, power supplies, expansion cards, and other PC equipment since its founding in 2003. The company is perhaps best known for its computer cases, like the SFF Sugo 14, but it also often offers up niche products, like the SFF-focused Hydrogon H90 ARGB cooler we’re looking at here.

I haven’t tested many now-profile, ultra-slim coolers before. In fact, the only truly compact air coolers I’ve used previously came from pre-built PCs – and they weren’t suitable for loads more than about 65W. So when SilverStone sent the Hydrogon H90 for testing, I was a bit skeptical of its ability to deliver serious CPU-chilling abilities. The heatsink is about as thick and long as my index finger with 95m length and 48mm width.

Can the Hydrogon H90 change my mind about smaller coolers like this, or possibly even earn a spot on our Best CPU Coolers list? We’ll have to test it to find out, but first let’s take a look at the Hydrogon H90 ARGB’s specifications, direct from SilverStone.

Specifications for the SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB

Cooler SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB MSRP $60 USD Heatsink Dimensions 95 x 48 x 95mm Heatpipes 4x 6mm Socket Compatibility AM4; LGA 2066/2011/1700/1200/115x Rated Noise Level Up to 34.6 dBA Fins Aluminum

Packing and Included Contents

The Hydrogon H90 comes in a small box, reflective of the cooler’s size, with molded plastic for protection during shipment.

Included with the package are the following:

SFF heatsink

One 92mm fan

Mounts for modern Intel and AMD platforms

Thermal paste

Information Leaflet

Cooler Installation

The installation of SilverStone’s Hydrogon H90 ARGB wasn’t hard; the main steps are shown in the images from the user manual below. Much like many AIOs, you have to secure the backplate against the motherboard, then attach standoffs. Once the standoffs have been placed, place the cooler mounting bars and secure them with the screws. Finally, secure the heatsink by screwing it to the mounting bars.

New Testing Configuration

Cooler SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB Comparison Coolers Tested DeepCool AK400 SilverStone Hydrogon H90ARGB Cooler Master i70c CPU Intel Core i5-12600K Motherboard ASUS Z690 Plus Wifi DDR5 RAM Crucial DDR5 4800 Case CoolerMaster HAF 700 Berserker PSU CoolerMaster XG PLUS 850 Platinum

Cooler Features

Slim form factor

The Hydrogon H90 features a compact heatsink that’s under 1.9 inches tall (or 2.48 inches with the included fan), comprised of aluminum fins. This cooler should fit inside pretty much any case. It will do perfectly in SFF cases and as a replacement for aging compact office PCs with bad coolers.

Four 6mm copper heat pipes help transfer heat from the CPU

1x Slim 15mm fan

There’s more to an air cooler than just the heatsink. The included fan (or fans) have a significant impact on cooling, noise levels, and performance. This cooler includes a slim 92 x 15 x 92mm fan, allowing it to keep a low profile.

Model 92mm fan Fan Dimensions 92 x 15 x 92mm Speed Up to 2600 RPM Bearings 2.99mm H2O Rated Noise Up to 34.6 dBA Rated Lifespan 30,000 hours