SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB Review: Low Profile for Mid-Range CPUs

SilverStone has been churning out coolers, power supplies, expansion cards, and other PC equipment since its founding in 2003. The company is perhaps best known for its computer cases, like the SFF Sugo 14, but it also often offers up niche products, like the SFF-focused Hydrogon H90 ARGB cooler we’re looking at here.
I haven’t tested many now-profile, ultra-slim coolers before. In fact, the only truly compact air coolers I’ve used previously came from pre-built PCs – and they weren’t suitable for loads more than about 65W. So when SilverStone sent the Hydrogon H90 for testing, I was a bit skeptical of its ability to deliver serious CPU-chilling abilities. The heatsink is about as thick and long as my index finger with 95m length and 48mm width.
Can the Hydrogon H90 change my mind about smaller coolers like this, or possibly even earn a spot on our Best CPU Coolers list? We’ll have to test it to find out, but first let’s take a look at the Hydrogon H90 ARGB’s specifications, direct from SilverStone.
Specifications for the SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB
|Cooler
|SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB
|MSRP
|$60 USD
|Heatsink Dimensions
|95 x 48 x 95mm
|Heatpipes
|4x 6mm
|Socket Compatibility
|AM4; LGA 2066/2011/1700/1200/115x
|Rated Noise Level
|Up to 34.6 dBA
|Fins
|Aluminum
Packing and Included Contents
The Hydrogon H90 comes in a small box, reflective of the cooler’s size, with molded plastic for protection during shipment.
Included with the package are the following:
- SFF heatsink
- One 92mm fan
- Mounts for modern Intel and AMD platforms
- Thermal paste
- Information Leaflet
Cooler Installation
The installation of SilverStone’s Hydrogon H90 ARGB wasn’t hard; the main steps are shown in the images from the user manual below. Much like many AIOs, you have to secure the backplate against the motherboard, then attach standoffs. Once the standoffs have been placed, place the cooler mounting bars and secure them with the screws. Finally, secure the heatsink by screwing it to the mounting bars.
New Testing Configuration
|Cooler
|SilverStone Hydrogon H90 ARGB
|Comparison Coolers Tested
|DeepCool AK400
|SilverStone Hydrogon H90ARGB
|Cooler Master i70c
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-12600K
|Motherboard
|ASUS Z690 Plus Wifi DDR5
|RAM
|Crucial DDR5 4800
|Case
|CoolerMaster HAF 700 Berserker
|PSU
|CoolerMaster XG PLUS 850 Platinum
Cooler Features
- Slim form factor
The Hydrogon H90 features a compact heatsink that’s under 1.9 inches tall (or 2.48 inches with the included fan), comprised of aluminum fins. This cooler should fit inside pretty much any case. It will do perfectly in SFF cases and as a replacement for aging compact office PCs with bad coolers.
- Four 6mm copper heat pipes help transfer heat from the CPU
- 1x Slim 15mm fan
There’s more to an air cooler than just the heatsink. The included fan (or fans) have a significant impact on cooling, noise levels, and performance. This cooler includes a slim 92 x 15 x 92mm fan, allowing it to keep a low profile.
|Model
|92mm fan
|Fan Dimensions
|92 x 15 x 92mm
|Speed
|Up to 2600 RPM
|Bearings
|2.99mm H2O
|Rated Noise
|Up to 34.6 dBA
|Rated Lifespan
|30,000 hours
