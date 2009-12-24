System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory

Motherboard: DFI BI P45-T2RS

The Blood Iron P45-T2RS is a budget-oriented Intel P45 chipset-based motherboard designed to offer gamers stability and a long system lifespan. All solid capacitors complement its rather modest four-phase power design.

A pair of 16-lane PCI Express (PCIe) 2.0 slots can be configured by jumper array as one x16 lane or two x8 lanes. The plain aluminum heatsinks make it obvious that this is not a board for extreme overclocking, but the full-featured Genie BIOS is packed with a slew of settings and voltages, perfect for the enthusiast crowd on a budget.

Memory: Corsair VS4GBKIT800D2 G

Soaring prices for DDR2 memory sent us looking for the cheapest available 4GB kit of PC2-6400. These DDR2-800 Corsair Value Select modules with 5-5-5-18 timings do not include fancy heat spreaders or low-latency timings, but are still backed by a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.