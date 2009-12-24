System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

This month’s budget PC is four seconds slower rendering one 1080p frame at stock speeds, but nine seconds faster once both systems are overclocked.

Clock for clock, our past three dual-core SBM systems all look to be on par with each other in AVG. To decrease virus-scan time, we’ll need to opt for a processor with more cores.

We see a much larger reduction in compression time for our overclocked PC in WinZip than in WinRAR. New versions of both applications prevent us from calling either of these victories over the September system.



Photoshop could utilize more threads, but overclocking still yields a substantial 47% reduction in time when applying four filters to our 15.7MB TIF image.