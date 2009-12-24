System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

Graphics Cards And Hard Drive

Graphics Cards: Dual XFX HD-487A-YWFC Radeon HD 4870 512MB in CrossFire

At $125 a piece, these reference-clocked Radeon HD 4870 cards were arguably the best bargain available to gamers at the time we pieced together this system.

The bundled CrossFire bridge connectors meant no added expense to run in CrossFire mode, making the pair just $10 more than the cheapest Radeon HD 4770s or Radeon HD 4850s. XFX also includes a pair of PCIe-to-Molex power adaptors, a DVI-to-VGA adaptor, and a transferable limited lifetime warranty.

Hard Drive: Samsung Spinpoint F3 HD502HJ 500GB

In terms of price, performance, and capacity, the Samsung Spinpoint F3 HD502HJ nails the sweet spot in storage for our budget-gaming PC. This single-platter 500GB hard drive spins at 7,200 RPM, has 16MB cache, and is backed by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.