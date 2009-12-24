System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

Graphics Cards And Hard Drive
Graphics Cards: Dual XFX HD-487A-YWFC Radeon HD 4870 512MB in CrossFire
At $125 a piece, these reference-clocked Radeon HD 4870 cards were arguably the best bargain available to gamers at the time we pieced together this system.
The bundled CrossFire bridge connectors meant no added expense to run in CrossFire mode, making the pair just $10 more than the cheapest Radeon HD 4770s or Radeon HD 4850s. XFX also includes a pair of PCIe-to-Molex power adaptors, a DVI-to-VGA adaptor, and a transferable limited lifetime warranty.
Hard Drive: Samsung Spinpoint F3 HD502HJ 500GB
In terms of price, performance, and capacity, the Samsung Spinpoint F3 HD502HJ nails the sweet spot in storage for our budget-gaming PC. This single-platter 500GB hard drive spins at 7,200 RPM, has 16MB cache, and is backed by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Add in the new AMD options, http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/athlon-ii-x3,2452.html, wich takes the lead for the most part over the Phenom II x2 550, I am suprised you opted for the intel chip.
That is unless you plan on doing SBMs alternating wich manufacturer is used.
Athlon II 435 with 2 4870s would kill this build at the same price.
You beat me to this.
Have to wonder why the author used a dead socket with no upgrade path.
noob2222If the numbers are consistent, and seeing how W7 is slightly faster, the september build is a tad faster with less graphic power and $50 less in the build. With the exception of max resolution, and thats the graphics card difference doing the work. The gaming benchmarks are especially comparable, and yes as we note, this rig was behind the Sep PII at the lower settings/resolution and had a graphics advantage taking over at the higher settings. But note, the September build was MORE expensive when this system was ordered, not $50 cheaper. Had we opted to use up this whole “price adjustment” budget and build a $750 machine, a kit of CAS 5 DDR2 (like the AMD build) would have done this one wonders, even more so than expected.
noob2222I am suprised you opted for the intel chip. That is unless you plan on doing SBMs alternating wich manufacturer is used. Bingo; Notice all AMD last round even at the high end, and all Intel this round, even at the low end. Something we wanted to try, but will not be continuing.
noob2222Athlon II 435 with 2 4870s would kill this build at the same price. That is exactly the plan for next round, although getting a pair of 4870s will likely not be an option. At $87, pairing with an aftermarket cooler will then raise the CPU+cooler budget a bit over the $102 from Sep, or the $92 from December. One of the goals set for this Intel rig back in September was to keep an equal CPU budget to last round, and if possible put the extra money into a graphics step up, although more along the lines of 4850 1GB not 4870’s. There was nothing exciting to challenge the PII at stock clocks, instead the focus was on an aftermarket cooler and better OC. Unfortunately this E5300 was a bit of a dud compared to previous E5200’s.
I wouldn’t say the 435 would kill these past two rigs though. I suspect it will trade blows in the apps, and likely take a few nice wins(at low res) in the games.
price per hd4870 is 230$
and for 2 hd4870=460$
but in your table is 250$
how?