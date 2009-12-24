System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Pentium E5300

This dual-core 45nm Wolfdale-based CPU is clocked at 2.6 GHz with 2MB L2 cache, and it runs on an 800 MHz front side bus (FSB).

While not very impressive at stock speeds, the E5300’s real value in a gaming system comes from its low price tag and huge overclocking potential.

CPU Cooler: Xigmatek HDT-SD964

The Xigmatek HDT-SD964 is a bargain at $22, providing relatively low noise and excellent cooling for a dual-core Pentium E5300. Heat is dissipated by four copper heat-pipes, aluminum fins, and a 92mm variable-speed pulse-width modulation (PWM) fan.