System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: $700 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Far Cry 2
Despite sporting a powerful graphics solution, it’s no surprise that this stock system doesn’t put up a good show in Crysis. While last month’s Phenom II-based PC handled high details all the way up to 1920x1200, this system barely squeaks out playable performance at our lowest resolution.
Once overclocked, both systems offer the same level of playability, but the September PC did manage to put up the higher numbers at low resolution.
Stock performance at Very High details is painful, but overclocking brings out some level of playability. As resolution is increased, the added graphics muscle of the Radeon HD 4870s help this gaming box pull away from our previous $650 PC.
Clearly, these Far Cry 2 results are CPU-limited for both the stock and overclocked PC. If included in this chart, the overclocked September PC would lead at all resolutions.
The picture sure changes when we crank details to Ultra and enable 4x AA. Here the pair of Radeon HD 4870s offer far better playability, at least up until the need for more than a 512MB frame buffer at 2560x1600. The stock December PC once again totally fails to impress.
Add in the new AMD options, http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/athlon-ii-x3,2452.html, wich takes the lead for the most part over the Phenom II x2 550, I am suprised you opted for the intel chip.
That is unless you plan on doing SBMs alternating wich manufacturer is used.
Athlon II 435 with 2 4870s would kill this build at the same price.
You beat me to this.
Have to wonder why the author used a dead socket with no upgrade path.
noob2222If the numbers are consistent, and seeing how W7 is slightly faster, the september build is a tad faster with less graphic power and $50 less in the build. With the exception of max resolution, and thats the graphics card difference doing the work. The gaming benchmarks are especially comparable, and yes as we note, this rig was behind the Sep PII at the lower settings/resolution and had a graphics advantage taking over at the higher settings. But note, the September build was MORE expensive when this system was ordered, not $50 cheaper. Had we opted to use up this whole “price adjustment” budget and build a $750 machine, a kit of CAS 5 DDR2 (like the AMD build) would have done this one wonders, even more so than expected.
noob2222I am suprised you opted for the intel chip. That is unless you plan on doing SBMs alternating wich manufacturer is used. Bingo; Notice all AMD last round even at the high end, and all Intel this round, even at the low end. Something we wanted to try, but will not be continuing.
noob2222Athlon II 435 with 2 4870s would kill this build at the same price. That is exactly the plan for next round, although getting a pair of 4870s will likely not be an option. At $87, pairing with an aftermarket cooler will then raise the CPU+cooler budget a bit over the $102 from Sep, or the $92 from December. One of the goals set for this Intel rig back in September was to keep an equal CPU budget to last round, and if possible put the extra money into a graphics step up, although more along the lines of 4850 1GB not 4870’s. There was nothing exciting to challenge the PII at stock clocks, instead the focus was on an aftermarket cooler and better OC. Unfortunately this E5300 was a bit of a dud compared to previous E5200’s.
I wouldn’t say the 435 would kill these past two rigs though. I suspect it will trade blows in the apps, and likely take a few nice wins(at low res) in the games.
price per hd4870 is 230$
and for 2 hd4870=460$
but in your table is 250$
how?