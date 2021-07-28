Viotek GFI27DBXA 27-inch 180 Hz Monitor Review: Dripping With Color

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The GFI27DBXA doesn’t provide HDR conveniently but does provide it competently. For best results, you should turn it on manually, then max the brightness and engage DCR dynamic contrast.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Viotek claims “HDR 600” in its marketing, which is not an official certification, by the way. However, the GFI27DBXA couldn’t hit 600 nits with HDR in our tests, whether measured field patterns and windows. The latter was less bright, thanks to the dynamic contrast option. However, the GFI27DBXA is still the brightest monitor in our sample group. 486 nits is perfectly respectable, especially for $320. DCR delivers an excellent HDR black level that ups the contrast ratio to an impressive 5,122.8:1. That’s about as good as it gets at this price point.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

With DCR on, the GFI27DBXA rises slightly too slowly from black in the HDR luminance test. Some shadow detail was hard to see, though not completely obscured, during gaming. Values are right on spec from the 45% brightness mark and up, with a tone map transition at 65% brightness.

Grayscale errors are minor with a slight coolness that creeps in at 60% brightness. There are no calibration options in HDR mode, but we were satisfied with the image.

Color tracking is a little better in HDR mode than SDR. Green hues are right where they should be, and the slight oversaturation seen throughout the gamut makes the image pop. There are a lot of monitors that support HDR, but the GFI27DBXA is one of the few that do it well. Performing at this level for its price is a nice bonus.