Viotek GFI27DBXA 27-inch 180 Hz Monitor Review: Dripping With Color

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GFI27DBXA responds like most IPS panels in our off-axis photos. But where most displays go green to the sides, the Viotek turns red. The shift is slight with a 30% reduction in brightness. From the top, the image becomes very red and light output is cut in half.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our GFI27DBXA sample had some visible glow in the corners of the screen. It was only visible in a full black pattern. Higher brightness patterns showed no problems. If you play a lot of dark games, you might be distracted by this, but for the majority of content, we were satisfied. Note that this is a sample-specific issue; other GFI27DBXAs may perform better in this test.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though the GFI27DBXA has the highest refresh rate of the comparison group, it’s no faster than the rest. With a 6ms draw time, you won’t see any motion blur from any of these screens. We measured 28ms of total input lag, putting the Viotek in last place. This is a bit of a surprise, given its 180 Hz refresh rate.

But during actual gaming we couldn’t notice the difference and suspect other average gamers will feel the same. They should have no problem racking up frags and moving smoothly through game environments. Competitive players, however, should consider the MSI or Gigabyte displays though.