Viotek GFI27DBXA 27-inch 180 Hz Monitor Review: Dripping With Color

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

There are a huge number of 27-inch QHD gaming monitors available for sale, and many only cost a little more than the GFI27DBXA. But they do cost more. The Viotek is, so far, the least expensive example we’ve reviewed. Plus, it has the highest refresh rate and one of the largest color gamuts.

For comparison against the GFI27DBXA, we’ve rounded up some rival 1440p 27-inchers, the Gigabyte M27Q, Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ, Acer XV272U KV, MSI Optix MAG272CQR and MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD.

The GFI27DBXA is the brightest panel here with over 447 nits available in SDR mode. That’s more than enough and a hindrance to going low when gaming in the dark. The minimum brightness is 83 nits, which is a little too much when there’s no ambient light to close the pupils.

This makes the default black level higher than the rest, with contrast a little below average at 909.1:1. Turning on DCR increases the ratio to around 3,000:1, and the dynamic contrast feature is perfectly usable for gaming. However, you won’t want to use DCR in Windows, which will look very bright and lock out the brightness and contrast controls so you can’t compensate.

After Calibration to 200 nits

With all monitors calibrated to 200 nits brightness, the GFI27DBXA is still last in the black level test but only slightly behind the others. However, we’ve picked up a tiny bit of contrast; the ratio is now 941.9:1, closer to the 1,000:1 ratio we look for. Now we’re finally at typical performance for an IPS monitor.

In the ANSI test, we saw a reduction in contrast, due to a few screen-uniformity issues. We’ll detail those on page 5. Perceived contrast in real-world content is better than you’d think from this test, thanks to super-saturated color and very accurate gamma.