XPG Cybercore 1000 Platinum Power Supply Review

XPG Cybercore 1000 Platinum
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

The XPG Cybercore 1000 has top build quality, and it is also equipped with one of the best fans we have seen in PSUs. It will soon get an upgrade with a 12+4 pin connector.

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + High build quality
  • + Top-notch cooling fan
  • + Tight enough load regulation on the minor rails
  • + Long hold-up time
  • + Not noisy
  • + Low inrush current with 115V
  • + Fully modular
  • + Loads of connectors
  • + Long cables
  • + Adequate distance between the peripheral connectors
  • + Compatible with the alternative lower power modes
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + 10-year warranty

  • - Lacks a 12+4 pin connector (for the moment)
  • - Overall performance needs a boost
  • - Not so tight load regulation at 12V
  • - High inrush current with 230V
  • - Mediocre transient response at 3.3V
  • - Efficiency at light loads should be higher

The XPG Cybercore might be left a little behind by the EVGA (1000 P6) and Asus (Rog Thor II 1000) competitors, but it features extra high build quality and uses one of the best fans we have seen in a PSU so far. Moreover, it has compact dimensions and loads of connectors, which don't include a 12+4 pin, though, and its transient response at 12V is good. Thanks to its semi-digital platform, it will be easily upgraded to meet the ATX12V v3.0 requirements, and soon enough, it will also have a 12+4 pin connector to support the RTX 3090 Ti and several upcoming GPUs. Its upcoming version looks promising and will probably earn a place in our best PSUs article

XPG takes power seriously since it has people with vast experience in power supplies in its arsenal. This time, it released two high-power PSUs, with 1000 W and 1300 W max power, and in today's review, we will evaluate the Cybercore 1000. For the Cybercore line, XPG teamed with Nidec, one of the best fan manufacturers, so the members of the line use top-notch fans (XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM). In PSUs, two parts are crucial: the electrolytic capacitors and the cooling fan. Usually, the latter has a problem keeping up, especially under harsh conditions, and if the cooling fan stops working, naturally, everything else will do the same after a while. 

So a good fan plays a significant role in a PSU's longevity. The problem is that good fans cost a lot, so in most cases, you can see high-end PSUs using mid-level fans while the lower-end PSUs come with sleeve-bearing fans, which are not suitable for serious workloads.

Besides a top-quality fan, the Cybercore 1000 uses a fully modular cable design, which in this version doesn't include a 12+4 pin connector. Nonetheless, XPG informed me that they are already working on an updated version that will consist of this connector. Our best guess is that it will incorporate the rest changes required by the newest ATX spec, including improved response to transient loads. 

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (D1225C12B6ZPAC7)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 160mm
Weight1.94 kg (4.28 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps222283.3330.3
Watts1201000153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables and Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (750mm)1116-18AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (750mm)2216AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (750mm)2216AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (750mm+150mm)2416-18AWGNo
SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)31218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (150mm)1120AWGNo

The release of the ATX12V v3.0 standard rendered almost all current PSUs obsolete because they lack the 12+4 pin connector, which can be found in the freshly released RTX 3090 Ti. Nonetheless, this doesn't mean that your older PSU will be useless since even Nvidia included an adapter in its recent release to provide compatibility with the 12+4 pin socket. It is not ideal to use adapters, but they allow you to continue using your old PSU if it is strong enough to support the new graphics cards. 

The Cybercore 1000 comes with enough cables and connectors. It is nice to see super-long cables since these PSUs are for colossal chassis. Moreover, the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal. Finally, there are no in-line caps, and the cables through which will pass lots of Amperes use thicker gauges. Everything is in order here. XPG did a great job!

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK207R0 (7 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) &
1x Sync Power SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption)
APFC Boost Diode
2x Infineon IDH08G65C6 (650V, 8A @ 145°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW) &
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main Switchers
4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (500V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.15Ohm)

IC Driver

2x Silicon Labs Si8233BD &
1x On Semiconductor NCP81071

APFC MCU

1x Texas Instrument UCD3138A

LLC Resonant MCU
1x Texas Instrument UCD3138A
Topology
Primary side: Semi-Digital, Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs8x Infineon BSC016N06NS (60V, 143A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.6mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C,W), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)
Polymer: 29x FPCAP, 4x Nippon Chemi-Con

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelXPG Nidec D1225C12B6ZPAC7 (120mm, 12V, 0.13A, Double Ball Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x PS1045L (45V, 10A) SBR &
1x IPS ISD04N65A FET
Standby PWM ControllerOn-Bright OB5282
The transient/EMI filter is complete. The NTC thermistor, handling large inrush currents, is supported by a bypass relay to cool down fast once the PSU is in operation and not waste energy. 

The interleaved APFC has two converters operating parallel, with a phase difference. This type of APFC allows for lower input and output current ripple, and it also offers lower conduction losses and higher efficiency. An MCU controls the interleaved APFC.

Four Alpha & Omega FETs are the primary switching FETs installed into a full-bridge topology. They are driven by an MCU and a pair of Silicon Labs Si8233BD ICs. 

The control board hosting the Texas Instrument UCD3138A MCU and the pair of Silicon Labs Si8233BD drivers. 

Eight Infineon BSC016N06NS FETs regulate the 12V rail. They are installed on a board close to the main transformer to minimize energy losses. 

The electrolytic caps are of good quality, belonging to good series of Japanese manufacturers. Lots of polymer caps are also used for ripple filtering purposes. 

The standby PWM controller is an On-Bright OB5282 IC. The rectifier on the primary side is an IPS ISD04N65A FET, and on the secondary side, a PS1045L (45V, 10A) SBR.

We find several bus bars on the modular board for power transfer use and several polymer caps. 

XPG Cybercore 1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Soldering quality is great. 

The 120mm Nidec fan uses double-ball bearings, which have a high tolerance to increased operating temperatures. This is an expensive fan, and our only remark is that they could use a larger fan, with a 140mm diameter, to lower output noise. 

