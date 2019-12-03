The Best Radeon Deals: Get the Lowest Prices on AMD Graphics Cards for Cyber Monday

AMD hasn’t had quite as successful a time on the graphics card front as it has with its Ryzen 3000 CPUs this year. But if you’re on the hunt for a Cyber Monday deal on a GPU, there’s a strong chance you’ll spot one on one of AMD's Radeon cards. Maybe you have $100 to spend on a Radeon RX 570, or a Vega 56. Or perhaps you’re seeking an overclocked, RGB-emblazoned RX 5700 XT to power your high-end gaming PC. Either way, there's a good chance you’ll find one of AMD’s GPUs at a lower price than ever this deals season.

Opting for a Polaris-based RX 570, 580, or 590 card might not be an ideal choice for long-term gaming, given their 2016-era architecture and the fact that Nvidia’s rivaling GTX 1650 Super and GTX 1660 Super are newer and more power-efficient. But while AMD’s mainstream Radeon RX 5500 silicon has been announced, these cards still aren't available outside of OEM pre-built PCs. So if you’re after a low-priced GPU from Team Red, you have plenty of options. But for now at least, none will leverage the vendor's latest Navi/RDNA architecture.

Below is a list of some of the key AMD Radeon cards we expect to see on sale this season, along with live pricing and the price at which we'd consider that card a deal. Of course, specific graphics card models can vary dramatically in terms of their cooling, out-of-the box overclock settings, ports and other features. Be sure you know exactly what you’re getting before buying. If you see any of these GPUs below our suggested deal threshold, you can snatch one up with confidence that you’re getting a good level of pixel-pushing performance for your money.

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC: was $189, now $145 after coupon and rebate @ Newegg

You can snag this card on the cheap after applying a coupon code 9BFCMPC533 and sending in a $20 mail-in rebate, and you also get free shipping and a game bundle.

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @ Best Buy

This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.

XFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570: was $119, now $99.99 after MIR @ Newegg The XFX RS XXX Edition RX 570 is a great deal on one of AMD's GPUs, marking a new sub-$100 price for this model, if only by a few cents and after a $20 mail-in rebate.

XFX Radeon VII 16GB: was $699, now $529 @ Amazon

Newegg is offering the XFX Radeon VII GPU with 16GB, 4096-Bit HBM2, and PCI Express 3.0 for a low of $500. This card boasts a core clock speed of 1400 MHz and a boost speed of 1750 MHz. View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke OC 8GB: was $389.99, now $349.99 after MIR and promo code @ Newegg MSI's 5700 XT Evoke OC 8GB is only $359.00 after a $30 mail-in rebate. Add in promo code 9BFCMPC536 for an additional $10 in savings. The card is factory overclocked to 1,690 MHz and boosts to 1,945MHz on its 2,560 stream processors.

AMD Radeon RX 5700: was $400, now $349 @ Adorama

If you want to play games at 2K resolution, any card that's powered by an AMD Radeon RX 5700 card provides the best balance between price and performance. Currently, these cards start at about $310, so if you can find one significantly less than that, it would make a great gaming upgrade.

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56: was $269, now $239.99 after MIR @ Newegg

The previous-generation Vega 56 isn't the power card it once was, but it's still plenty capable. If you can't step up to an RX 5700 and are looking for a card for 1440p or high-refresh 1080p gaming, there are still plenty of Vega 56s on the market.

AMD Radeon RX 590: now $179 @ Newegg

The RX 590 is basically just a jacked-up RX 580. But it's a capable mainstream card nonetheless. If you can find one for under $170, it's worth considering. But if your budget is tight, look for an RX 580 for significantly less.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 590: was $180, now $170 with code 9BFCMPC7 @ Newegg

Newegg is offering the Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 with 8GB of 256-Bit GDDR5 RAM and a core overclock mode of 1560 MHz for $170 when using the code 9BFCMPC7 at checkout.