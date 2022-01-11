Get $30 off This 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Stock and More — Real Deals

Today's Real Deals won't settle the Intel vs AMD CPU war, but they do give you impressive savings on the Intel Core i7-12700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. It's common to see processor deals pop up just after CES, but even we weren't expecting the offers to be this good!
Other big retail news today includes AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock, over $70 off ASRock's Z590 Extreme motherboard and more
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA46
- AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $829 at Amazon (in stock)
- Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg with code 93XSH74
- Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $534 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA44
- ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $169 at Newegg
- MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop (RTX 3080): was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
Today’s best deals in detail
Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $409, now $379 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA46
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $829 at Amazon (in stock)
Technically, this is still far above the $500 MSRP, but in the midst of supply chain chaos, this is the lowest price for this GPU so far. Plus, it's actually in stock with deliveries set to be made at the end of January.
Gigabyte G27FC: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg with code 93XSH74
The cheapest monitor in the sale, with some seriously good specs for gamers. This 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $534 at Newegg with code BEUBNAA44
The Ryzen 9 5900X is a multi-core monster with 12 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.8-GHz boost clock. The chip until recently topped our CPU benchmark hierarchy, and still outperforms almost all others at 1080p gaming.
ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $169 at Newegg
This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package.
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
