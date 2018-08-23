4K, also known as 2160p and UHD, is a popular display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in width x height format, and the more pixels a screen has, the sharper its image should look. The Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), a group of motion picture studios that creates standards for digital cinema, defines 4K resolution as 4096 x 2160, but this resolution is rare in consumer products. You’ll usually see PC monitors, laptops and TVs labeled as 4K have a 3840 x 2160 resolution. However, this resolution is officially considered Ultra HD (UHD). As such, you'll often see displays labeled as 4K/UHD.
Most modern GPUs support 4K/UHD output, though you'll need a fairly powerful graphics card to play games at this resolution. For this reason, a lot of gamers prefer running games at 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080).
There are a numerous high-end laptops with 4K screens available. There is also a lot of 4K monitors on the market today, and they can be relatively affordable. However, if you want a 4K gaming monitor with a high refresh rate (120Hz or more), you'l have to pay a premium.
Common PC Display Resolutions
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution); 4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|QHD aka WQHD aka 1440p
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution); 2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD aka FHD aka 1080p
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
