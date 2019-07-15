Acer's 144 Hz, G-Sync Ready 4K Gaming Monitor Is $260 Off

(Image credit: Acer)

Yes, 4K monitors are expensive. But with Amazon Prime Day here, we’ve found one fit for gaming for its lowest price yet. Prime members can now get the Acer Nitro XV273K FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible 27-inch monitor for $639.99.

In for our Acer Nitro XV273K review, we were wowed by how sharp and detailed Tomb Raider looked, thanks to having 8.3 million pixels packed into a 27-inch IPS panel screen. That means high pixel density (163 pixels per inch) that you’ll actually notice.

In addition to a 4ms GTG response time and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, its DisplayHDR 400-certified for brilliant HDR content delivery at 400 nits brightness. While you can’t run HDR with adaptive sync, we found HDR to amplify Call of Duty: WWII’s shadow and highlights with amazingly realistic colors.

Although he Nitro XV273K it doesn’t have the power of the pricier Acer Predator X27 it’s one of the most affordable monitors to offer 4K at over 60 frames per second, based on our testing. And considering Amazon was selling it for $800 earlier this month--already impressive for a 4K gaming display--this is a deal worth serious consideration if you’re in the market for a monitor upgrade. But if you’re still unsure, see our monitor buying guide and best 4K gaming monitors page for more assistance.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best PC hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs and gaming laptops