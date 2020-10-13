Alienware 34-Inch IPS Monitor Is Just $849 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is full of offers on tech-related goodies and hardware. This Alienware deal is one of many Prime Day Monitor deals to make its way across our feed.

Instead of the usual $1199, this Alienware AW3420DW display has dropped to just $849 for Amazon Prime Day.

Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-Inch Monitor: was $1199, now $849 @Amazon

This curved gaming monitor from Alienware spans 34" across. It's currently discounted over $350 off for Prime day.

The exact screen size is 34.1" corner to corner. It has a QHD Wide resolution of 1440p (3440x1440) and includes G-sync support to reduce screen tearing and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The AW3420DW has multiple input options for video including both HDMI and DisplayPort. It also has a USB 3.0 port. The screen features a 1900R curve and an IPS panel.