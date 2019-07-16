Alienware m17 Gets Big Drop on Dell ($1,499)

Alienware is selling its m17 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia RTX 2070 for $1,499.99. It's a rare deal on a gaming laptop with an RTX GPU and current gen CPU. Act fast: it's over 50% claimed.
This configuration also has a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD, 16GB of RAM and an FHD display.
A laptop with these specs can often go for well over $2,000, and Dell is suggesting it's about $850 off, though Dell often has its laptops on (smaller) sales.
The "HDD" is a standard disk, not SSD, and if you choose to go for a single SSD, they will only let you use a 1TB and will charge you an ADDITIONAL $300 for a part that is only $150. Also comes with Windows Home and Pro would be again an ADDITIONAL $60 which puts this at $2000 which is a standard price for a build like this.
So NO, this is not a deal, they have selectively modified the equipment to make it appear its a deal.
Since the HDD is not the main drive(it also has a 256gb M.2 SSD for main drive). You can easily swap the secondary HDD for a SSD at a minimal cost, for like $120 on your own. It'll take less than 5 minutes. Don't even have to clone the original since it's a secondary drive which is typically blank. Just plop it in, and format from windows which is booted on the 256GB M.2 drive.
When is a sale in fact a threat to the consumers? Buy this now because we are raising the price soon. $850 off??? HA! Just blatantly lie to those who know and sucker those who don't.