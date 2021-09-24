Get the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor for the Lowest Ever Price

When it comes to picking the best gaming CPU for your high performance build, AMD’s Ryzen chips are a good way to go , and they're even better with discounts like this.

Right now, the current-gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU is available for just $368 at Newegg, which is a huge $81 saving.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449.99, now $368.99 at Newegg with code SLKDLS5625

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.View Deal

As you can read in our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review , we’re big fans of the capability this CPU brings to any build. From its strong gaming performance and impressive power efficiency, to the ease of overclocking and PCIe Gen4 support, it rightly earned a 4-star rating.

Our main criticism was the price, which this discount goes some way towards answering, so don’t miss out!