Score a Ryzen-Powered 17.3" Gaming Laptop for $250 Off

(Image credit: Best Buy)

AMD's Ryzen processors have shaken up the CPU game, so we're finally seeing a broader selection of gaming laptops from major vendors, like Asus's TUF FX705FT 17.3" laptop. Today you can score this laptop on the cheap for a mere $749.99, which is $250 off the regular MSRP. This deal comes during Best Buy's counter-sales on Prime Day.

The laptop comes replete with high-end options, like a Ryzen 5 2750H processor, 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that powers a 17.6" 1920x1080 LED panel.

At just 5.84 pounds and a 1.1" thickness, the laptop is also plenty portable for gaming on the go. Asus also touts the laptops' rugged nature, stating that it withstands extreme temperatures, humidity, and bumps, which is a must for gaming on the go. You also get 8GB of DDR4-2400 system memory, but you can upgrade all the way up to 32GB.

Other trimmings include a built-in HD webcam, an HDMI output, and the requisite headphone jack. Those accommodations are complemented by two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 port, and wireless-AC connectivity. The laptop comes with a one-year warranty.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssds, cpus, gpus, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.