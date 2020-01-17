AOC Goes QHD With New 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitors

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC is lauching two new gaming monitors: the Q27G2U and its curved twin, as spotted by Hardware.info.

These are 27-inch VA panels with 2560 x 1440 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Using AMD FreeSync, the refresh rate's range will go down to 48 Hz. Peak brightness is noted to be 250 nits, and there is no HDR support. The curvature of the CQ27G2U is 1500R, so a 1.5m viewing distance is optimal.

(Image credit: AOC)

Nevertheless, color reproduction is respectable, with the panels able to reproduce 120% of the sRGB space or 90% of AdobeRGB. Those are not professional-level numbers, and standard content will have extra saturated color. They also have a decently high static contrast ratio of 3,000:1

Connectivity is VGA, DisplayPort 1.2, and HDMI 1.4, topped off with a 4-port USB hub. There are even line in and line out connections for speakers or your best gaming headset, and two 2W speakers are built-in. Lastly, the included stand supports height adjustments, tilting, swiveling, and if that's still not good enough you can VESA-mount the monitors.

European pricing is set at €330 for the flat variant, with the curved display going for €10 more, though TechPowerUp reports U.S. as $299 for the Q27G2U and $319 for the curved CQ27G2U.

Meanwhile, the older, FHD version of these monitors is on sale for its lowest price ever.