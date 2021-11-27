Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals in the UK

Black Friday is here and we're seeing so many great gaming laptop deals. Today’s best gaming laptops are expensive, to say the least, which is what makes these next few weeks the best time to save big.

Scouring the internet for the best deals is my bread and butter, and the state of these huge gaming laptop savings so far is a good telltale sign that Black Friday is going to be impressive if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse.

Black Friday RTX 30 Series gaming laptop deals

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6-inch Laptop: was $699, now $579 at Amazon Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6-inch Laptop: was $699, now $579 at Amazon

This edition of the Acer Aspire 5 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It comes with a 1TB SSD for storage and 8GB of DDR4. It features a 15.6-inch screen with an FHD resolution.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,799, now £2,299 at Amazon Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,799, now £2,299 at Amazon This deal from Razer gives you top of the line power with a Ryzen 9 5900HX and an RTX 3080. You'll also get a sleek body, a 1440p @ 165Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449, now £1,999 at Dell Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449, now £1,999 at Dell

This fully-loaded RTX 3080 Alienware monster is now available for under two grand! Alongside this top-of-the-range GPU, you'll find an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte AORUS 17G YD (RTX 3080): was £2,599, now £2,168 at CCL Computers Gigabyte AORUS 17G YD (RTX 3080): was £2,599, now £2,168 at CCL Computers

If you need a large screen, in a small chassis then Gigabyte's Aorus 17G YD cleverly hides a GeForce RTX 3080. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11800H CPU with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is a lot of power, for gaming and productivity in a portable package.

MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3060): was £1,199, now £999 at CCL Computers MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3060): was £1,199, now £999 at CCL Computers

Take a step up from the G15 and you’ll find some seriously impressive value for money! With an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this has plenty of space for games and enough processing power alongside that GPU for both productivity and semi-serious gaming. Plus, if you fancy a limited edition with an MSI Katana figurine, you can save £200 on that over at Overclockers .

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3060): was £1,019, now £898 at Amazon Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3060): was £1,019, now £898 at Amazon

This configuration of Asus’ TUF Dash laptop features a 15-inch 144 Hz display, Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. This is one of the most affordable ways to pick up an RTX 3060 laptop without compromising on the CPU.

MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3070): was £1,399, now £1,229 at Overclockers MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3070): was £1,399, now £1,229 at Overclockers

The same specs as the GF66 above (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD), but with a big difference: a big jump up in graphics power, thanks to the RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.

MSI Leopard GP66 (RTX 3080): was £2,198, now £1,998 at Scan MSI Leopard GP66 (RTX 3080): was £2,198, now £1,998 at Scan

Yes, you can actually pick up an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for under two grand this Black Friday! Alongside the beasty GPU, you’ll get an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a whopping 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Black Friday RTX 20 Series and below gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Pro 17: was £2,205, now £1,499 at eBuyer Razer Blade Pro 17: was £2,205, now £1,499 at eBuyer

That’s a huge £705 discount on a Razer gaming laptop! It may be last gen with an RTX 2080 SUPER MAXQ GPU, but with this, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this can more than hang with some of the latest titles.

Alienware Area-51m R2: was £2,349, now £1,759 @ Dell Alienware Area-51m R2: was £2,349, now £1,759 @ Dell

No need for current gen hardware? The RTX 2080 SUPER in this machine can more than handle the latest games, which comes paired with a beasty 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop: was £799, now £699 at Amazon HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop: was £799, now £699 at Amazon

Inside this Pavilion gaming laptop is a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 8GB of DDR4 and 512GB of storage on an internal SSD. For graphics, it features a GTX 1650Ti which outputs to an FHD display.