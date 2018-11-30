Best Holiday VR Deals

If you've been waiting for Virtual Reality headsets to drop in price, this could be your lucky week. Because of the holiday shopping season, you can save a lot of money on popular VR hardware and software.

Save $100 to 200 on the Best VR Headset Available

HTC’s Vive Pro is a pricey device, but if you want the best VR headset available today, the Vive Pro is the clear winner with its dual 1440 x 1600 pixel displays, mechanical head strap, integrated headphones and Valve’s second-generation tracking system.

But, for many, the headset alone will not be enough. Amazon has the Vive Pro VR System Kit for $1,385.01, a $15 savings ; that comes with the headset, two controllers and two Steam VR 2.0 base stations.

Vive Pro VR System Kit for $1,385.01 ($15 off)

Oculus Games on Sale, too

While its headset deals seem to be over, Oculus also has some great deals on content. The company is currently running the “Fall into Fun” sale, which features nearly 50 titles with discounts ranging from 16% to 80% off. Now’s your chance to grab Arizona Sunshine or Skyworld for 50% off or save 39% on Seeking Dawn.

PlayStation VR From $199

Sony just celebrated two years with the PlayStation VR on the market and the company is still investing heavily in the PSVR platform. With top VR titles such as Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Creed: Rise to Glory, Firewall Zero Hour and Beat Saber, available on the platform, and Borderlands 2 VR coming next month, Sony’s PlayStation VR is an excellent option for a home VR system.

You can pick up a full bundle, which includes the headset, the camera, Creed: Rise to Glory, Superhot VR, and two Move motion controllers for $349.99.

You can also get PS4 consoles for as little as $199, so even if you haven’t invested in Sony’s current gaming platform, you can get yourself started for under $400, which is an incredibly compelling price for a complete virtual reality platform.

PSVR Full Bundle for $349.99 (reg $427)

TPCast Wireless Kits On Sale

TPCast is offering sale prices on both its Vive and Ocurlus Rift wireless adapters. The Vive adapter is $259, reduced from $299 while the Oculus adapter now goes for $299, down from $319.

TPCast’s offer should be of particular interest to Vive owners with Ryzen-based PCs because HTC just announced that its wireless solution isn’t fully compatible with AMD’s platform.