Consumer Reports: Fisker Karma Hybrid Car is Full of Flaws

Plenty of reviewers have complained about the build quality and there have been reports of sudden fires, but the published reviews have been rather forgiving noting the unique shape and standout design of the vehicle. Consumer Reports, however, is less forgiving.
In a comparison with Porsche's Panamera sedan, the publication said the Karma "is full of flaws". Consumer Reports complained about a tight cabin, problematic visibility, confusing dashboard controls, an unrefined roar as well as substantial weight that impacts the car's agility.
Consumer Report's conclusion: "Although we found its ride, handling and braking performance sound and it has first-class interior materials, the Karma’s problems outweighed the good," said ,” Jake Fisher, the magazine’s director of vehicle testing. The magazine's test vehicle was purchased and carried a sticker of $107,850.
Fisker reportedly has sold more than 1,900 Karmas so far.
And, not that I would recommend this type of behavior (heh-heh), but the Fisker Karma would eat up something like the Blue Ridge Parkway.
http://www.motortrend.com/cars/2012/fisker/karma/recalls/
Recall ID # 91911 - ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING:COOLING SYSTEM:FAN
Recall Date:
AUG 22, 2012
Model Affected:
2012 Fisker Karma
Summary:
Fisker Automotive (Fisker) is recalling certain model year 2012 Fisker Karma passenger cars manufactured from June 15, 2011, through July 9, 2012. A manufacturing defect in the low temperature cooling fan may result in a direct short.
Consequences:
A direct short may ignite the fan housing, shroud and surrounding components, causing a vehicle fire.
Remedy:
Fisker will notify owners, and dealers will remove the two potentially affected low temperature cooling fans and replace them with one improved low temperature cooling fan, free of charge. The safety recall began on August 24, 2012. Owners may contact Fisker consumer affairs at 1-855-575-7577, option 2, 6am - 7pm (pst) Monday through Friday.
Potential Units Affected:1377
Recall ID # 93184 - ELECTRICAL SYSTEM: BATTERY: PROPULSION SYSTEM
Recall Date:
DEC 27, 2011
Model Affected:
2012 Fisker Karma
Summary:
FISKER IS RECALLING CERTAIN MODEL YEAR 2012 FISKER KARMA PASSENGER CARS MANUFACTURED FROM JULY 1, 2011, THROUGH NOVEMBER 3, 2011. WITHIN THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY, CERTAIN HOSE CLAMPS MAY HAVE BEEN POSITIONED INCORRECTLY DURING ASSEMBLY. IF POSITIONED INCORRECTLY, THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT COVER COULD INTERFERE WITH THE HOSE CLAMPS, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A COOLANT LEAK FROM THE COOLING HOSES.
Consequences:
IF COOLANT ENTERS THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT, AN ELECTRICAL SHORT COULD OCCUR POSSIBLY RESULTING IN A FIRE.
Remedy:
FISKER WILL NOTIFY OWNERS, AND DEALERS WILL REPLACE THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY WITH A NEW PART AT NO COST TO THE OWNER. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON JANUARY 5, 2012. OWNERS MAY CONTACT FISKER CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1-855-575-7577, OPTION 2, 6AM - 7PM (PST) MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.
Potential Units Affected:239
Recall ID # 93251 - ELECTRICAL SYSTEM: BATTERY: PROPULSION SYSTEM
Recall Date:
MAY 30, 2012
Model Affected:
2012 Fisker Karma
Summary:
FISKER IS RECALLING CERTAIN MODEL YEAR 2012 FISKER KARMA PASSENGER CARS MANUFACTURED FROM SEPTEMBER 22, 2011, THROUGH JANUARY 20, 2012. WITHIN THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY, CERTAIN HOSE CLAMPS MAY HAVE BEEN POSITIONED INCORRECTLY DURING ASSEMBLY. IF POSITIONED INCORRECTLY, THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT COVER COULD INTERFERE WITH THE HOSE CLAMPS, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A COOLANT LEAK FROM THE COOLING HOSES. THIS RECALL IS AN EXPANSION OF SAFETY RECALL 11V-598.
Consequences:
IF COOLANT ENTERS THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT, AN ELECTRICAL SHORT COULD OCCUR POSSIBLY RESULTING IN A FIRE.
Remedy:
ALL KNOWN OWNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED AND INSTRUCTED NOT TO CHARGE OR DRIVE THE VEHICLE. OWNERS WILL BE ADVISED TO CONTACT AN AUTHORIZED FISKER DEALER WHO WILL ARRANGE TRANSPORTING THE VEHICLE DIRECTLY TO THEIR REPAIR FACILITY. THE REPAIR FACILITY WILL REPLACE THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY WITH A NEW PART, FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON MAY 30, 2012. OWNERS MAY CONTACT FISKER CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1-855-575-7577, OPTION 2, 6AM - 7PM (PST) MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.
Potential Units Affected:19