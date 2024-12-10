China's 504-qubit quantum computer chip marks a new domestic record — will be globally available via the cloud

A Chinese group led by China Telecom Quantum Computing Group has unveiled Xiaohong-504, a 504-qubit quantum computing chip, and Tianyan-504 superconducting quantum computer. The achievement can be considered a groundbreaking milestone in China, reports Interesting Engineering.

The heart of the Tianyan-504 is Xiaohong, a superconducting chip with 504 qubits, which is a record for China. The report says that Xiaohong's performance metrics, such as qubit lifetime, gate fidelity, and quantum circuit depth, are designed to rival international platforms like those offered by IBM. However, the primary focus of the processor and the quantum computer is on advancing the infrastructure for large-scale quantum systems rather than solely pursuing computing performance or quantum supremacy.

The first processor will be delivered to QuantumCTek, a quantum technology company based in Anhui Province, China. The chip will enable large-scale testing of QuantumCTek's kilo-qubit measurement and control system, which is the primary purpose of the processor.

While developers officially claim that the Tianyan-504 is designed to advance infrastructure for quantum systems, this is still one of the most powerful quantum computers on the planet. As of December 2024, the quantum computer with the highest number of qubits is Atom Computing's prototype, featuring 1,180 qubits. This system was announced on October 24, 2023, and it uses neutral atoms in optical lattices to achieve this qubit count. IBM has also made significant strides, with its Condor processor with over 1,000 qubits.

The Tianyan-504 quantum computer was developed through a joint effort by China Telecom Quantum Group (CTQG), the Center for Excellence in Quantum Information and Quantum Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and QuantumCTek. This device represents a leap forward in quantum computing capabilities, supporting advanced research and applications.

Eventually, Tianyan-504 will be integrated into the Tianyan quantum cloud platform, which provides access to quantum computing resources worldwide. Since its launch in November 2023, this platform has garnered over 12 million visits from users in more than 50 countries. The collaboration between CTQG and QuantumCTek aims to further expand these capabilities by developing additional quantum computing systems based on a new chip architecture.

China is unique in achieving quantum computational breakthroughs using both photonic and superconducting technologies, the report says. Two major accomplishments in this area include the development of Jiuzhang 2.0, which uses 113 detected photons, and Zuchongzhi 2.1, featuring 66 qubits. These advancements highlight the nation’s ability to innovate across multiple quantum domains.