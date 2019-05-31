Community Questions: What Are Your Thoughts on Computex 2019?

Computex 2019 technically runs until June 1, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest announcements have come and gone. In case you missed it, we did a big Best of Computex 2019 on Wednesday. Check it out for a brief summary of what we considered this year’s biggest innovations.

If you caught my prognostications last week, it appears I was right on the money. I predicted more screens in more places, and we certainly got more screens in more places. Intel's showings were a bit underwhelming, with a yawn-inducing reveal of its 10th Generation Ice Lake processors. Those of us who were expecting new info on Intel’s discrete graphics odyssey were met with disappointing silence. Apart from some 3D rendered prototypes, there was hardly any info about Intel's GPU plans.

The venerable x86 chipmaker did manage to wow the audience with its innovative Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming laptop, though. While I was mighty impressed by the creativity behind Intel’s visionary prototype, this dual screen laptop had me thinking, what exactly is a honeycomb glacier? A tasty frozen treat? Who knows, but in any case, now I really wish I had a screen not only in front of my eyes, but below them as well. I suppose I’ll just have to settle for the company laptop suspended to my right.

There were many other cool reveals (both literally and figuratively speaking), but for me AMD really stole the show with its third-gen Ryzen CPU announcement. The Ryzen 7 3700X has me giddy. It might not be the flagship, but with 16 threads, a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz, and a TDP of 65W, honestly, what more could you ask for? We’ll have to wait and see what Intel has cooked up for the 7nm manufacturing process, but that is one nice opening salvo by AMD.

We know you all had a lot to say about the third-gen Ryzen CPUs, but did anything else from Computex 2019 pique your interest? Was this year a success or a flop? Let us know what you think in the forums.