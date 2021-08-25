Get up to $50 off This Cooler Master Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

You may know Cooler Master for its line of RGB-laden fans and coolers (the clue is in the name). But alongside this, the company also creates impressive gaming peripherals too, which for a limited time, are receiving big price cuts.

At Amazon, save up to $50 off the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse and SK622 gaming keyboard. Be quick, because this offer ends on August 29!

Cooler Master MM720: was $49.99, now $29.99 at Amazon

This ergonomic gaming mouse features a honeycomb shell for lightweight durability, a strong ultra weave cable, adjustable optical sensor with up to 32k DPI and switches rated for up to 20 million presses, plus vast customization options and upgradeable mouse feet. Beyond the matte black, you can pick this up in glossy white too.View Deal

Cooler Master SK622: was $119.99, now $69.99 at Amazon

With $50 off, this 60% mechanical keyboard from Cooler Master is a great addition to your setup. The low profile switches continue to offer tactile feedback, while maintaining durability, the ergonomic keycaps and adjustable feet ensure comfort over longer sessions and you have the versatility of choice between Bluetooth and wired use. Take your pick between Blue and Red switches .View Deal

As you can read in our Cooler Master MM720 review , this is a unique gaming mouse that improves on its one-of-a-kind design with ring finger support, by giving it lightning fast switches, a pin-point accurate sensor and a very lightweight, flexible cord.

And turning our attention to the Cooler Master SK622 review , we applauded its compact, durable and attractive design that makes it travel-friendly and ergonomic.

Our main reservation with the SK622 was the price, which has been resolved by this deep $50 discount. So if you’re in need of a new keyboard and mouse to give you the competitive edge, these offer great value for money.