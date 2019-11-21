Grab LG's 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $120 Off

(Image credit: B&H)

We're getting ready for the best Black Friday tech deals, but we've already found a well-priced gaming monitor available today. If you're fast, you can score an LG 24GL600F, a 24-inch FHD monitor with AMD FreeSync, for just $129.99. The deal expires later today.

LG 24GL600F 24-inch 144Hz gaming monitor: was $249.99 , now $129.99 @ B&H This monitor is ideally suited to high refresh rate gaming on a budget. It doesn't offer much else in the way of features, but it does have FreeSync for fighting screen tearing with AMD graphics cards. And it's at its lowest price. View Deal

The display is built using a TN panel, which doesn't promises as strong image quality as VA, but makes hitting that speedy 144Hz refresh rate more feasible. Combined with its FreeSync functionality the display is exceptionally well-suited to fast-paced gaming.With a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you shouldn’t have any trouble running games smoothly.

But don't expect image quality to be as sharp as it would on a higher resolution QHD or 4K gaming monitor. But in this small frame, pixel density is 93 pixels per inch (ppi), which is a touch below our 110 ppi sweet spot but not bad for FHD at typical viewing distances.

Other specifications include a pretty typical 1,000:1 static contrast ratio and a max brightness of 300 nits. The panel reproduces colors on 8-bits, meaning it can display 16.7 million colors, though it has no noteworthy color space certifications.

Note that this monitor will only suit you if gaming performance is your primary priority. It's not suited for creative work. For a gaming display on a budget, though, it should do the job quite amicably.

If you're looking for a different display, take a gander at our Best Gaming Monitors list.