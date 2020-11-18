Gigabyte G27QC Curved Monitor Just $259 at Newegg

As Black Friday draws closer, our team is busy scavenging the internet for the best deals on tech we can find. We know it isn't always easy to determine if a deal is genuine, so we're also featuring at least one notable deal a day on hardware we know you can use.

Today we're sharing an offer through Newegg on the Gigabyte G27QC --a curved monitor we had the opportunity to review earlier this year. While we appreciated its high refresh rate, color accuracy and build quality, we also noted a lack of SRGB mode and room for improvement when it came to HDR quality. But at $259 through this deal, its feature-to-price ratio is now much more approachable.

Be sure to check back regularly, since we share the best deals on monitors we can find every day. We also have a list of the best gaming monitors of 2020 if you want to see what specs are leading the market.

Gigabyte G27QC 27-Inch Curved 165Hz: was $319, now $259 @Newegg

To lock in this deal, use promo code 2BFSTNW257. This screen has a WQHD @165Hz and a curved radius of 1500mm. Check out our Gigabyte G27QC review for an in-depth look at this screen.View Deal

This monitor spans 27-inches across, corner to corner. It has a curved radius of 1500mm, according to the spec sheet. It has a WQHD resolution which measures in at 2560 x 1440. The refresh rate is 165Hz and the response time is listed at 1ms.

The G27QC has multiple input options including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio passthrough.

Check out the Gigabyte G27QC product page on Newegg for more specs, details and checkout options. This discount is scheduled to expire on Sunday November 22nd while the promo code is noted as a limited offer.