G.Skill Trident Z5 RAM Rockets to DDR5-6800 at C38

G.Skill has launched high-speed DDR5 memory for the latest Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake processors and Z690 motherboards. The DDR5-6800 memory kits will definitely fight for a spot on the list of best RAM.

The new DDR5-6800 memory kits hail from G.Skill's high-performance Trident Z5 family. In terms of timings, the DDR5-6800 SKU doesn't have tight timings like the recently announced DDR5-6600 memory kit at C36. However, the higher data rate on the DDR5-6800 allows it to offer a slight increase in bandwidth. The DDR5-6600 memory kit delivers a peak memory bandwidth of up to 52.8 GBps, whereas the DDR5-6800 memory kit lands with 54.4 GBps, a 3.8% improvement.

G.Skill offers the Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits in two flavors. The one that utilizes Samsung integrated circuits (ICs) is rated for 38-38-38-76, while the one with Hynix ICs comes in at 42-42-42-76. Unfortunately, G.Skill didn't reveal the DRAM voltage for either memory kit, but we're expecting at least 1.25V to remain stable at DDR5-6800.

Image 1 of 2 G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 (Image credit: G.Skill) Image 2 of 2 G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 (Image credit: G.Skill)

If we look at the single access latency times, the DDR5-6800 C38 memory kit is at 11.2ns, while the C42 variant is slightly higher at 12.4ns. For reference, the DDR5-6600 C36 memory kit's latency works out to 10.9ns. In the case of the DDR5-6800 C38 memory kit, it kind of balances out. Although it has a 2.8% higher latency, the memory kit offers 3.8% more memory bandwidth.

As you would expect, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 memory kits leverage Intel's XMP 3.0 extension. Remember that XMP 3.0 now supports up to five XMP profiles, where two are customizable by the user. So, in addition to the DDR5-6800 profile, the Trident Z5 memory modules will likely come with profiles with lower data rates for Alder Lake owners that don't have a processor with a strong IMC.

G.Skill hasn't shared the availability or pricing information for the Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 memory kits. More importantly, the company's press release doesn't touch on the topic of warranty. Corsair still backs its DDR5 memory with a limited lifetime warranty, but we've seen vendors, such as TeamGroup, reduce the warranty period to just three years. As a result, we've reached out to G.Skill to inquire about the warranty on the brand's DDR5 products.