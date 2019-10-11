Leaked GTX 1660 Super Pics Point to GDDR6 Memory

Word around town is that the GeForce GTX 1660 Super will arrive with high-speed GDDR6 memory next month. VideoCardz's leak today seemingly lends credence to the early rumors.

Rumored Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super AMP (Image credit: VideoCardz)

With the exception of the memory upgrade, the GTX 1660 Super is rumored to carry over the same main specs as the GeForce GTX 1660. The updated Super version is expected to use the Turing TU116 die, meaning it should have 1,408 CUDA cores. It's unknown if Nvidia will give the GTX 1660 Super higher operating clocks.

GTX 1660 Super Specs

GTX 1660 Super* GTX 1660 Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU116) Turing (TU116) Shading Units 1,408 1,408 Single-Precision Performance 5.027 TFLOPS 5.027 TFLOPS Texture Units 88 88 Base Clock Rate 1,530 MHz 1,530 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1,785 MHz 1,785 MHz Memory Capacity 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 Memory Clock 14 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 336 GBps 192 GBps ROPs 48 48 L2 Cache 1.5MB 1.5MB TDP 120W 120W Transistor Count 6.6 billion 6.6 billion Die Size 284 mm² 284 mm² Price ? $219

*Specifications aren't confirmed.

The GTX 1660 Super will reportedly maintain a 6GB memory configuration, but faster. The regular GTX 1660 utilizes GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,000 MHz (8,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface. The product has a memory bandwidth up to 192 GBbps.

On the other hand, the GTX 1660 Super purportedly uses GDDR6 memory operating at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective). Under the same 192-bit memory bus, the GTX 1660 Super could deliver a memory bandwidth of 336 GBps, which is a 75% improvement over the standard GTX 1660. The performance gain won't be as significant as having more CUDA cores, but the memory upgrade should -- or at least Nvidia hopes -- put the graphics card in the same class as the AMD Radeon RX 5500, which targets 1080p gaming.

Rumored Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super (Image credit: VideoCardz)

VideoCardz posted what it said are product images for the regular and AMP version of the Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super. Visually, both graphics cards resemble their non-Super counterparts. If it wasn't for the Super moniker on the packaging, we could swear we were looking at the GTX 1660.

Zotac's custom GTX 1660 Super offerings seemingly conserve the compact, dual-slot cooling solution, and the AMP version seems to rock the IceStorm 2.0 cooler. We expect the GTX 1660 Super AMP to come with a very generous factory overclock, like other AMP cards.

The GTX 1660 Super is expected to launch sometime this month, along with the GTX 1650 Super.