In-Win Revealed New Mid-Tower Cases At Computex

In-Win’s wood-clad and odd-ball cases garnered the most attention during Computex 2017, but we’d be remiss not to mention some of the other chassis the company had on display.
The 101c is a tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top of the chassis. Other features include support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, graphics cards up to 421mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, six 120mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.
The In-Win 102 is identical to the 101c, with the exception of a large ventilation panel where optical drives would normally be. (The ports are also in front instead of on the top.) Both cases are available in black and white.
The 301c is very similar to the 101c, as it is another tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It too is available in both black and white. Due to the smaller size of this chassis, water cooling options are limited to 240mm radiators or all-in-one coolers.
Finally, we have the 303 Type-C, a concept case that sports all the same features of the 101c like RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It also includes a vertical mounting location for your graphics card as well as a side mount that supports triple 120mm fans, a 360mm radiator, or all-in-one-cooler.
Information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
|Model
|101c
|301c
|303c
|Case Size
|Mid-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|Mid-Tower
|Material
|SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
|SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
|SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
|Drive Bays
|2 x 3.5"2 x 2.5"(or 4 x 2.5 ")
|2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5”
|2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5”
|Form Factor
|Mini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
|Mini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
|Mini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
|PSU
|ATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 200mm
|ATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 200mm
|ATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 200mm
|I/O Expansion
|PCI-e Slot x7
|PCI-e Slot x4
|PCI-e Slot x8
|I/O Port
|USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1USB 3.0 x2HD Audio
|USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1USB 3.0 x3HD Audio
|USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1USB 3.0 x2HD Audio
|Dimensions(H x W x D)
|445 x 220 x 480mm
|365 x 188 x 370mm
|215 x 500 x 480mm
|Fan Support
|Side 1x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 3x 120mm
|Front 2x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 2x 120mm
|Top 3x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 3x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|1 x 120mm Radiator Rear1 x 240mm Radiator Side1 x 360mm Radiator Bottom
|Front 240mmRear 120mm
|Top 360mmRear 120mm
|Heatsink Support
|160mm
|158mm
|160mm
|VGA Length
|421mm
|330mm
|350mm x 150mm (L x H)
don't mind paying up to $400 for an inwin if they fix airflow.
cannot understand how people drop $2000 in components in a cheap a$$ case full of cheap chinese plastic such as CM mastercase, nzxt s340, or corsair x variants.
that like dropping a 800hp naturally aspirated V12 on a honda civic..........with some LEDS.
they said SP fan would be great for inwin case. i should have got that but i already own 6pcs AF fan(3tops,3btm).
tempered glass,think metal case,bottom filter,great inflow,cable management etc etc. its all win-win i could go all the way. i really like this case..
only one con is the small gap for ATX mobo in the bottom.