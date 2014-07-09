In-Win Launches its Very Expensive S-Frame Chassis

In-Win first displayed its S-Frame chassis at Computex 2014. At the time, we were so impressed by it that we decided to give it a Best of Computex award. After working out some kinks, In-Win has followed up on the original reveal and has announced that it is launching the enclosure.

A case like this coming to the market is great, but given the price tag, the most important thing is the pictures of the case that In-Win has provided. We noticed at Computex 2014 that this case was as extraordinarily beautiful as it was difficult to photograph, so hopefully these images give you a better idea of what the case looks like.

This case is made of a single, two meters long piece of 4 mm thick aluminum, which is CNC-cut and hand-bent in 15 distinct places. The entire aluminum plate is anodized in black, while the cut edges are anodized in red.

Hardware support for this case is fairly ordinary, though this is a case you will want to fill up. If you don't, it simply won't look right. Inside you can fit ATX-size motherboards, up to four graphics cards, four 3.5-inch hard drives, a standard ATX PSU up to 220 mm long, along with a 360 mm water cooling radiator. The case has an open-air design, so you will rely on convection for a lot of the cooling. That's not a problem though, as the CPU, graphics cards and PSU will all still be cooled with dedicated cooling solutions, and motherboards these days don't generate all that much heat.

This case might not be the most practical one, and most enthusiast cases offer many more options, but you must remember that above everything else this case is a piece of art.

In-Win hasn't revealed what the case will cost yet, but the company did say that its first production batch will consist of 1500 units, each labelled with its unique "Limited Edition" production number.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.