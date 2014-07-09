Trending

In-Win Launches its Very Expensive S-Frame Chassis

In-Win first displayed its S-Frame chassis at Computex 2014. At the time, we were so impressed by it that we decided to give it a Best of Computex award. After working out some kinks, In-Win has followed up on the original reveal and has announced that it is launching the enclosure.

A case like this coming to the market is great, but given the price tag, the most important thing is the pictures of the case that In-Win has provided. We noticed at Computex 2014 that this case was as extraordinarily beautiful as it was difficult to photograph, so hopefully these images give you a better idea of what the case looks like.

This case is made of a single, two meters long piece of 4 mm thick aluminum, which is CNC-cut and hand-bent in 15 distinct places. The entire aluminum plate is anodized in black, while the cut edges are anodized in red.

Hardware support for this case is fairly ordinary, though this is a case you will want to fill up. If you don't, it simply won't look right. Inside you can fit ATX-size motherboards, up to four graphics cards, four 3.5-inch hard drives, a standard ATX PSU up to 220 mm long, along with a 360 mm water cooling radiator. The case has an open-air design, so you will rely on convection for a lot of the cooling. That's not a problem though, as the CPU, graphics cards and PSU will all still be cooled with dedicated cooling solutions, and motherboards these days don't generate all that much heat.

This case might not be the most practical one, and most enthusiast cases offer many more options, but you must remember that above everything else this case is a piece of art.

In-Win hasn't revealed what the case will cost yet, but the company did say that its first production batch will consist of 1500 units, each labelled with its unique "Limited Edition" production number.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Warsaw 09 July 2014 02:31
    Mmm, I'd like me one of those....if they are under $200 I'll get one for my next build.
    Reply
  • phazeshifta 09 July 2014 02:38
    Under $200? In Win said at Computex that they were either $800 or $1500, I can't remember which price. The front glass panel would cost you more than $200 alone. This is a limited edition, custom created by hand, all aluminum case. If you ever find any all-aluminum case, especially limited edition for under $200, buy it up in a hurry.
    Reply
  • thundervore 09 July 2014 04:24
    Im a bit confused by the liquid cooling airflow. If one was to install a radiator in the bottom wouldn't it blow all the hot air from the radiator back onto the GPU?
    Reply
  • Cazalan 09 July 2014 05:34
    Looks ridiculous! Wouldn't use it if it were free.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 09 July 2014 06:04
    Looks... Interesting... Being from the mountains, all I can think of is DUUSSSTTTT.

    Also being from the mountains, I could make a case like this (-the glass, have to get that made) for about 50 bucks in my ROP welding class. Then again, knowledge and skill is valuable. As well as rarity. Its a cool concept, wouldnt use it due to practicality and pricing, but cool none the less.
    Reply
  • mrmez 09 July 2014 06:18
    Under $200.
    I LOLd.

    Wake up buddy, look at the case and read the title.
    Reply
  • alidan 09 July 2014 06:59
    i read the title... i looked at the case... immediately though "whats this crap"
    as someone else said, wouldn't use it if it was free.
    Reply
  • ykki 09 July 2014 08:46
    Lol I looked at the il win logo and my first thought was " Is it up side down" ?
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 09 July 2014 08:49
    Lol I looked at the il win logo and my first thought was " Is it up side down" ?
    if it were upside down it would be NIM NI
    Reply
  • Haravikk 09 July 2014 10:42
    Beautiful is not a word I'd associate with the design at all; it sacrifices function in a failed attempt to add style, but ends up over complicated and ugly instead. Good case design comes from function first, and big open gaps that will act as a dust trap do not count; styling should always be secondary to good airflow design and internal layout. This is why the new Mac Pro is so cool; while it sacrifices internal storage, the industry is really heading that way anyway, which meant it was free to be small, but its design is pure function thanks to the big heatsink and vertical airflow, the styling then comes naturally. Too many case manufacturers are trying to create a visual design first and sacrificing everything for dubious result; gaming cases have some of the ugliest products on the market, yet there are good examples too like the Bitfenix Prodigy cases.
    Reply