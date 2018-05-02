Trending

Intel's New Optane 905P Is The Fastest SSD Ever

The king is dead. Long live the king. According to our early test results, Intel's just-announced Optane SSD 905P SSD (960GB) is the fastest storage device by a wide margin. The $1,299, 960GB HHHL add-in card dominated other top-performers such as the Samsung 970 EVO (1TB) and Intel's own Optane 900P drive.

For example, when we ran PCMark 8, the Optane 905P was 11 percent faster than its next closest competitor, the Optane 900P (480GB) and more than 300 percent quicker than the Samsung 970 EVO(1TB).

Cost-conscious shoppers can spend $599 to get the 480GB, U.2 version of the 905P, which we have not yet tested. These drives are additions to Intel's 900P series of Optane-powered SSDs so they don't replace siblings like the 900P (480GB).At press time, Newegg had both 905P drives, but the 960GB model was sold out.

The 960GB 905P also has two blue LED strips on the sides that illuminate the inside of your case. Both 905P drives promise up to 2,600 MB/s sequential read and 2,200 MB/s sequential write speeds. Intel claims a random performance of 575,000 IOPS read and 550,000 IOPS write.

Performance Testing

We've only had our 960GB add-in card for a few hours, but we were still able to run some tests. The 905P isn't just the fastest consumer SSD ever released--because it sports higher performance than the P4800X enterprise version with the same 3D XPoint memory technology, this is the fastest SSD ever released for any market.

Intel bills the 905P as a workstation product designed to accelerate extended workloads. It features incredible low queue depth performance but really shines when the CPU wants to chew data at high rates. With hard disk drives and even flash, the CPU will have to wait for data from the storage system. The Optane 905P feeds the processor faster, if you have a project that can actually take advantage of the performance on tap.

Compared to the Optane SSD 900P 480GB, the new 905P delivers similar queue depth 1 and QD2 random read performance. At QD4 the 905P slams into a new gear that's capable of 200,000 IOPS with a single worker (CPU core). We see a similar increase at QD4 in our random write test when comparing the previous to the new generation Optane SSD.

The 905P also boosts mixed workloads where the controller and memory must execute complex IO steams with data coming and going at very high speeds. The increased mixed workload performance leads us to believe the 905P will increase application performance over the previous generation. We'll know more in the coming days as we execute some of our own mixed IO with testing and writing the review happening simultaneously.

Look for our full review of the Optane 905P later this week.

Technical Specifications

Product905P900P
Pricing960GB AIC - $1,200 (MSRP)480GB 2.5" U.2 - $599 (MSRP)480GB AIC - $550280GB AIC -  $340280GB 2.5" U.2 - $360
ControllerIntel Custom NVMeIntel Custom NVMe
DRAMNoneNone
Memory3D XPoint3D XPoint
Sequential Read2,600 MB/s2,500 MB/s
Sequential Write2,200 MB/s2,000 MB/s
Random Read575,000 IOPS550,000 IOPS
Random Write550,000 IOPS500,000 IOPS
Endurance10 DWPD10 DWPD
Warranty5-years5-years
Comment from the forums
  • dudmont 02 May 2018 19:03
    Improved Optane or is the controller at play here?
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 02 May 2018 19:10
    An SSD that is significantly faster than others, but only in random access. Sequential read and write are both exceeded at all depths by the Samsung 970 Pro (Ok, not a consumer device?), in write by the SanDisk and the 970 EVO, in write by the HP EX920. It starts at the top at QD1 for random reads and writes, and smokes the competition at higher QD. Might it be inappropriate for even the high-end consumers?

    Of course, a hard drive is perfectly good for most sequential applications, like playing video, but video editors might find this the fastest
    Reply
  • leoscott 02 May 2018 20:03
    Considering Newegg has the 970 1tb for 351 (m.2), or 27% of the price of this Optane, 11% performance improvement just doesn't sound that impressive. MEH
    Reply
  • Nintendork 02 May 2018 21:03
    Editing mostly depends on sequential, so optane doesn't bring that much, for other cases is way faster.

    Most prosumer usages don't really benefit from extremely high random performance.
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 May 2018 00:04
    20935912 said:
    An SSD that is significantly faster than others, but only in random access. Sequential read and write are both exceeded at all depths
    You can always improve sequential performance by taking a given storage device and striping it.

    Random performance (reads, at least) is final. There's not really anything a user can do to improve it.
    Reply
  • lorfa 03 May 2018 00:07
    Graph says "Plextor 970 pro".. again. (First graph)
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 May 2018 00:08
    20936040 said:
    Considering Newegg has the 970 1tb for 351 (m.2), or 27% of the price of this Optane, 11% performance improvement just doesn't sound that impressive.
    You're missing the point of this drive. Look at the QD=1 random reads. It's at least as much as that price difference.
    Reply
  • DavidC1 03 May 2018 00:34
    20935912 said:
    An SSD that is significantly faster than others, but only in random access. Sequential read and write are both exceeded at all depths by the Samsung 970 Pro (Ok, not a consumer device?), in write by the SanDisk and the 970 EVO, in write by the HP EX920. It starts at the top at QD1 for random reads and writes, and smokes the competition at higher QD. Might it be inappropriate for even the high-end consumers?

    The NAND SSDs can't maintain their performance when the drive starts to get full, have to rely on TRIM to get rid of the so-called dirty state. Other reviews of Optane said while even high end SSDs like the 960 Pro slows down for a bit after deleting a large file, it doesn't matter with Optane.

    If you want the best, this is it.
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 May 2018 01:31
    20936624 said:
    The NAND SSDs can't maintain their performance when the drive starts to get full, have to rely on TRIM to get rid of the so-called dirty state. Other reviews of Optane said while even high end SSDs like the 960 Pro slows down for a bit after deleting a large file, it doesn't matter with Optane.
    This is a good point. 3D XPoint is bit-addressable and more resilient than NAND. There's no need for TRIM and there should be no penalty on small writes (i.e. read-mod-write).

    I would like to see performance data for random writes < 4k.
    Reply
  • iopssopi 03 May 2018 01:55
    Intel gone crazy expensive again...

    Triple the price for twice the performance.
    Reply