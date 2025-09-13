Spacious 24TB hard drive is available for a mere 1 cent per GB — Seagate's BarraCuda 24TB is back on sale for $249

If you're short on storage space, you might want to consider investing in a high-quality HDD. Unlike SSDs, HDDs are an excellent option for expanding storage when capacity is more important than performance. Right now at Newegg, you can find the Seagate BarraCuda 24TB hard drive for $249—one of its best prices to date and a fantastic deal for a hard drive this size.

We had the opportunity to review the 8TB edition of this drive, which is significantly smaller than the 24TB version featured today, but is still comparable in terms of performance. As far as HDDs go, this one isn't our favorite, but it does the job. We rated the 8TB model 2 out of 5 stars, but this rating is based on the hard drive's full price. The Seagate BarraCuda line is already a budget-friendly storage option, making this deal even more exciting.

Seagate BarraCuda 24TB HDD: was $299 now $249 at Newegg The 24TB edition of the Seagate BarraCuda HDD is available at Newegg for $249. This is an excellent option for anyone looking to expand their storage capacity without incurring significant costs. It operates at 7200 RPMs and can achieve transfer speeds of up to 190 MB/s. Read more ▼

As far as HDDs go, the Seagate BarraCuda line is consistently reliable. This offer is for the 24TB version, which operates at 7200 RPM. It's definitely not the fastest drive on the market, but if transfer speeds aren't a major concern, then the large capacity more than makes up for it. Under optimal conditions, this drive can achieve speeds of up to 190 MB/s.

The Seagate BarraCuda 24TB HDD utilizes Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, rather than Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). Usually, SMR-based HDDs are the go-to option for those in need of capacity over performance; however, this deal brings the quality of CMR at a reasonable price. The purchase is backed by Newegg's 30-day return policy as well as a 2-year warranty from Seagate.

Check out our list of best hard drives to see what's leading the market and get a better idea of what specs to look out for when shopping.

