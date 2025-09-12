Seagate's humongous 28TB HDD is a massive deal for a limited time at just $11.75 per TB — Desktop Expansion HDD on sale at Best Buy for $329

One of the largest external HDDs on the market, at a massive 28TB in size, this drive has plenty of space for storing your pictures and videos, as well as an ample amount of room for other data types. Seagate's Expansion Desktop drive is a traditional 3.5" hard disk drive contained in an external enclosure that requires its own power source, and connects to your PC via USB for simple setup and file transfer.

Best Buy is offering a limited-time deal where you can save $60 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 28TB HDD, now $329.99, reduced from $389.99. The massive 28TB capacity means more than enough room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds will be fast enough for most storage and backup situations. The deal also comes with Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Service, should the unthinkable happen and the drive fails. The deal is set to expire on September 14th, according to Best Buy's website.

These external storage solutions are ideal for storing data that doesn't require extremely fast transfer rates and offer a convenient solution if you prefer not to pursue the NAS route. Some of these external HDD enclosures have Exos drives that are good for shucking the drives out of, but do some research into what drives they contain, as shucking the drive will most certainly void the warranty, and it's a bit of a minefield determining what drive is actually contained inside.

Save 15% ($60) Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD (28TB) : was $389.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy A massive 28TB of storage, thanks to the 3.5" Seagate HDD inside a rugged plastic enclosure. Connect this external storage expansion to a power outlet and your PC, and instantly copy and store files on the Seagate Expansion HDD. Available in various capacities, this 28TB model is currently on sale at Best Buy. Read more ▼

The 28TB Seagate Expansion HDD is housed in a rugged black plastic case that measures 7 x 2 x 5 inches, with small feet on the bottom of the chassis. Power and USB cable connections are located at the rear of the drive, where you will need to connect the external AC power adapter. Make sure you have ample power outlets available for connecting this device alongside your desktop PC or laptop.

This Seagate desktop drive comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable included in the box. Accompanying the purchase of the Seagate drive is the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups, which offers a single in-lab attempt to recover the data from the Seagate drive.

