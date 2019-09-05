Lenovo Debuts Trio of Space-Saving IPS Monitors

Lenovo introduced three new monitors boasting IPS panels, each with a special space-saving design, various ways to mount or display, built-in speakers and attractive features that anyone shopping for a new PC monitor may very well want to sit up and pay attention to. Each sporting a slimline body, multi-purpose stand and other aesthetically pleasing features, they're certainly models to look out for when they debut.

Lenovo Q27q-10: QHD Resolution, FreeSync

The ultra-slim Lenovo Q27q-10 is a 27-inch IPS panel that's just 6.9 mm thick, with 3-side NearEdgeless bezels. Built to help keep your desk clutter-free, it's a low-profile option with 2560 x 1440 resolution and AMD FreeSync support, a 75 Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It's TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort-certified to help combat eye fatigue and strain.

For those looking for an all-in-one solution, the Q27q features dual speakers with audio out jacks for headphones or speakers, along with one HDMI port. Most intriguing is its wide base supported by a single iron-gray stand for "a dash of style" that certainly sets it apart from the rest of the pack.

Lenovo Q24i-10: FHD Resolution, FreeSync

The Lenovo Q24i-10 offers many of the same conveniences in a larger package. This 23.8-inch IPS has lower resolution than the Q27q, 1920 x 1080. But like its QHD brother, the Q24i has NearEdgeless bezels and is just 6.9mm thick. The VESA-compatible monitor can be laid neatly on a flat surface or placed on a table with the option to adjust and tilt as needed.

It carries over the same stand as the Q27q with a built-in cable holder and attractive iron-gray stand. It has a wide 178-degree viewing angle on either side, so you can fully take in its FreeSync tech, 75 Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It also features built-in dual speakers, HDMI, VGA and audio ports.

Lenovo Q24i at the IFA conference in Berlin.

ThinkVision S28u-10: 4K for Pros

Finally, the ThinkVision S28-10 4K monitor (3840 x 2160) is the professional option. The 28-inch IPS display offers 99% sRGB color gamut coverage and 90% DCI-P3 coverage, which should deliver excellent clarity and performance.

The ThinkVision includes both an HDMI 2.0 port as well as a DisplayPort 1.2 for improved connectivity, plus a 100 x 100 mm VESA mount to make it simple to deploy almost anywhere. This monitor has a different stand than the aforementioned monitors and features a quick-release title to ensure it's flexible and you can move it around wherever you need to see it. It's meant for the power user, in contrast to Lenovo's other two upcoming models, with beefier resolution and a more flexible stand. However, it matches those other monitors in refresh rate and response time; although, it lacks FreeSync or G-Sync, which would aid the potential for hi-res, tearfree gaming with the right graphics card.



Unfortunately, there's no pricing information or release dates out for the displays just yet, so it's unclear when we can look for the models to hit the market. However, these early looks at each display reveal some pretty lucrative monitors that anyone looking to spruce up their desktop situation may want to keep an eye out for in the future.

Photo Credits: Tom's Hardware, Lenovo