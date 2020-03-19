MSI launches 144Hz, 1ms FHD IPS eSports monitors

MSI announced two 27-inch gaming monitors geared towards eSports gamers, the MSI Optix MAG273 and MAG273R. Both are equipped with fast IPS panels that boast a 144Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time. However, they’re only 1080p, so they look like a more budget-oriented offering.

Very little seems to separate the two monitors, which share the same panel and sleek, slim-bezel design in a gunmetal grey finish. The only difference between the two, bar the MAG273R’s extra bit of RGB backlighting, are the different stands. Whereas the MAG273’s stand only supports tilt adjustment, from -5° to 20°, the MAG273R also allows for 130mm of height adjustment. Both monitors are also VESA compatible.

To go with their panels’ speedy specs, the MAG273 series supports AMD FreeSync, which likely means that G-Sync is supported as well. What’s more, color and image quality should also be solid, with the panels packing 98% DCI-P3 or 139% sRGB coverage, as well as the typical wide 178° viewing angle of IPS panels, which should minimize image distortion and color shifts. They’re also rated as being ‘HDR Ready,’ but since peak brightness only reaches 250 nits, they don’t actually qualify for a DisplayHDR certification.

For ports, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 paired with audio output, two USB Type A 2.0 and one USB Type B 2.0 pass through ports.

Finally, both monitors are also compatible with the MSI Gaming OSD app, which allows you to change display settings from a software window. Moreover, there are various other features, such as configuring custom hotkeys for settings or enabling various preset modes like a low blue light mode and ‘Night Vision’ - which serves to improve details in dark areas without overexposing the entire image.

Pricing and availability for the MSI Optix MAG273 and MAG273R have yet to be released.