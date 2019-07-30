MSI Gaming Laptop With RTX 2060, 120 Hz Screen Is $370 Off

(Image credit: MSI)

With the start of school less than a month away, now is a great time to load up on back-to-school tech gear. Today, Newegg is offering the MSI GL63 8SEK-684 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $1,129 after a $200 rebate. That’s $370 off the $1,499 MSRP. Newegg also includes the games Wolfenstein YoungBlood and Control, as well as the MSI Air Backpack (currently selling for $99 on Newegg) for free with the purchase of the laptop.

The MSI GL63 features a 15.6-inch full HD resolution display. While many gamers are moving to QHD or even 4K gaming displays, this laptop's 1080p resolution enables some speedy specs: a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

The machine is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. If you are looking for a laptop that can keep up with heavy productivity from all that schoolwork, while also being able to maintain high framerates when you're gaming on the weekend (never during the week, right?), this gaming laptop could be a good fit for you.

