Get This MSI RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for Under $2,000

It's fair to say that, when looking for the best RTX 3080 laptops available right now, nobody expects to pay less than $2,000. That’s why today's Newegg and MSI deal caught us off guard!

At Newegg for today only, you can get $300 off the MSI GP66 Leopard and pick up this seriously powerful portable powerhouse for just $1,999.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate

This fully-loaded spec of the MSI GP66 Leopard features the aforementioned RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD — all keeping gameplay at its most fluid on the 15.6-inch FHD display with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Alongside its seriously stacked list of internal components, there's plenty of other great features on this laptop that we were quick to praise in our MSI GP66 Leopard review . The comfortable keyboard, replaceable components and subtle design make this a great unit for on-the-go-gaming.

This laptop maintains optimal cooling with its Cooler Boost 5 thermal management, including six heat pipes and two fans that work harmoniously to maximize airflow. Plus, its variety of I/O, including both HDMI 2.1 and Mini DisplayPort 1.4, makes this easy to slot into any home setup.

If you’re a PC gaming enthusiast looking for a great RTX 3080 laptop for less than $2000, this is the kind of deal that doesn't come around very often.