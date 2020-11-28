MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi Motherboard For Ryzen Processors is $40 Off

If you're looking for a nice compact mini-ITX home for a Ryzen 5000 processor, the MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard makes a good fit, and now it's only $149 for Black Friday, a savings of $40 over the normal MSRP.

As we noted in our recent review, the compact black-themed Gaming Edge Wi-Fi gives you nearly everything you'd expect in a B550 motherboard, but it dispenses with the RGB frills as a cost-saving measure. It does support RGB accessories, though, if you choose to upgrade to a brighter look in the future.

The lack of RGB is offset by a capable 8-phase 60A power delivery subsystem, and the board also features active cooling for the chipset and M.2 socket. Perhaps most importantly, the board boasts Intel's AX2000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax, Mu-MIMO), so you have a speedy connection option even if you don't go the wired route.

MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi AM4 ATX: was $189, now $149 at B&H



The MSI MPG B550 brings all the goodness of the AM4 socket to the compact mini-ITX form factor, but dispenses with RGB lighting to ensure a lower price point.View Deal

You also get plenty of other connectivity options, including an HDMI port for video, six USB ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A/C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 2x USB 2.0), and a 5-plug analog and SPDIF output.

If you're looking to overclock, MSI also touts that the board supports up to DDR4-4600+ speeds. We found the board to be a capable overclocker, even with the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X test chip.

Our main reservations with this motherboard centered around its pricing in a competitive mini-ITX market, but this discount goes a long way to remove those concerns.

