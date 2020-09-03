Nvidia To Support NVLink Only for RTX 3090

It's no secret that SLI is basically dead for games and graphics cards. While Nvidia supported NVLink on the RTX 2070 Super, 2080 Super, and RTX 2080 Ti, it was never really worth it from a performance perspective in gaming due to underwhelming scaling. Now, with the RTX 30-series cards based on the Ampere architecture, Nvidia is dropping NVLink on all cards but the top-tier GeForce RTX 3090.
Normally, we'd be upset at a development like this, but now it doesn't really seem to matter. A few generations ago, it was still easily possible to overwhelm even the best graphics cards with the games of that time, but if Nvidia's promises are true, we shouldn't need more power than what the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and particularly the RTX 3090 can provide by themselves.
If the RTX 3080 can power 4K gaming at high framerates and ultra settings, do you really need more GPU power? With the RTX 3080 packing 8704 CUDA cores, and the RTX 3090 a staggering 10,496, probably not — especially with the developments in DLSS, Nvidia's AI-powered upscaling technology. At least not for gaming purposes.
The RTX 3070 is supposed to be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, and the RTX 3080 is double the RTX 2080 performance. Plenty of games already run into CPU bottlenecks at 1080p, and with even faster graphics cards coming, 1440p will be in a similar state on Nvidia's top two GPUs. Doubling down on the RTX 3080 would probably only yield a 25% boost in performance, and that's still only in games that support multi-GPU.
How many demanding games of the past two years have even bothered with multi-GPU support? None of the ray tracing enabled games have done so, and even games that have SLI profiles (e.g., Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order) had questionable results. Slightly higher average performance but with substantially worse minimum fps means lots of microstutter. It's not a great experience, and the amount of developer effort required to get it working properly is generally more than publishers are willing to invest.
Of course, if you're dead-set on an NVLink setup, it's not entirely impossible. You'll need two RTX 3090's and an NVLink bridge for $79, bringing the total price tag to an eye-watering $3077. Plus tax.
Getting more GPU power isn't just about gaming, of course. If you're running GPU compute algorithms, doing AI research, or other non-gaming work, a pair of RTX 3090 cards might be just what you need. That's why Nvidia's DGX A100 comes with eight A100 GPUs linked up via NVSwitch. It's why Intel's Xe HP and Xe HPC will be able to scale compute performance nearly perfectly by adding additional GPU tiles. The difference is that such workloads aren't normally done in real-time, requiring synchronization between display updates down to the millisecond.
We've generally stopped bothering with multi-GPU benchmarks in games, simply because it's a rarity for it to work without headaches and fiddling. Having two GPUs in your gaming rig will even reduce performance in many games. If you're hoping to break benchmark records in 3DMark, yes, multi-GPU will help. But for regular games? It's just not worth the hassle.
There's plenty of people that will insist it's not dead, but the trend I've seen myself over the years while running an SLI setup up until very early this year, is that support for it has been rapidly diminishing over time. More and more games for me have either needed an inordinate amount of time to get the configuration right to actually make use of the second GPU, a bunch of tweaks to prevent graphic artifacts, work but scale abysmally, or just straight up will not run with a second GPU.
I'm guessing that the lack of support pushes people away from using it, causing developers to want to put less effort in supporting a setup that a minority of gamers will use anyway, which leads to even fewer people wanting to run multi-GPU, and thus the vicious cycle continues. The fact that single GPU setups can hold their own pretty well these days also sinks it deeper into obsolescence in my mind.
It's only an anecdotal experience, but it's more than enough for me to know which direction I'm going for future upgrades.
NVLINK shouldn't be dead IMO. I see ray tracing as something that could easily advance in games to overwhelm these cards and lets not forget trying to play VR titles in this way.
I have a 2080Ti NVLINK setup and it saved my having to tune down settings in a number of games. Try maxing out red dead redemption 2 on a 4k machine with your 2080TI. You can't. It's not even playable without SLI.
Yes it's nuts for most people buying 2 cards and no I don't think NVLINK has a place in mainstream, but it also serves the purpose of inspiring developers to go over the top and I think we should all be trying to push the envelope here.
If you're worried about the current state of VR or CPU bottlenecking, just imagine how Intel is going to respond in the coming months and year to AMDs Ryzen. I bet another round of next gen VR headsets are around the corner too.