Philips' 346B1C USB-C Ultrawide Monitor Targets Both Productivity and Gaming

Today, Phillips released a new ultrawide monitor, the 346B1C. This is a curved 34-inch monitor with a VA LCD panel, but contrary to what you would think, it isn’t manufactured by Phillips -– rather, this is an MMD monitor being sold under the Philips brand.
Philips’ new monitor is built to be a productivity-oriented monitor, but that doesn’t stop it from having some qualities that would make it work as a gaming monitor. On the productivity front, it’s got a large 3440 x 1440 resolution, and on the gaming front it’s has a respectable 100 Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync for fighting screen tears. That adaptive sync works down to a 48 Hz refresh rate. With these specs, think of it as a productivity-oriented monitor for someone who does enjoy firing up a game from time to time, but isn’t massively competitive.
As far as other specifications go, the monitor has a typical contrast ratio of 3,000:1, a 5ms gray-to-gray response time, 1500R curvature and a Delta E of less than 2 on the sRGB color spectrum, which is pro-level accuracy.
Another strong point the monitor has is its connectivity options. For display inputs it has a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, HDMI 2.0 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with power delivery up to 90W. The monitor also has a USB hub built in with one upstream connection and four downstream connectors. Wrapping things up is an Ethernet port and 3.5mm jack for audio out.
Philips 346B1C Specs
|LCD Panel Type
|VA LCD
|Backlight Type
|W-LED system
|Panel Size
|34 inches / 86.36cm; 1550R curvature
|Display Screen Coating
|Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
|Effective Viewing Area (H x V)
|797.2 x 333.7
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|Maximum resolution
|3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz
|Pixel Density
|110ppi
|Response time (typical)
|5ms (grey to grey)
|Brightness
|300 nits
|Contrast Ratio (Typical)
|3,000:1
|Colour Gamut (typical)
|NTSC 100%; sRGB 119%; Adobe RGB 90%
|Signal Input
|1x DisplayPort 1.2; 1x HDMI 2.0; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
|USB
|1x USB-C; 1x USB-B (upstream); 4x USB 3.2 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
|Audio (In/Out)
|Headphone out
At the time of writing, the monitor is already listed for pre-order on Amazon for $479.99. Broader availability is expected in November.
What does IFRC stand for?
It really helps when games get juttery due to a frame time spike.