Radeon RX 6900 XTX Reportedly In The Works To Crush GeForce RTX 3090

(Image credit: CyberPunkCat/Twitter)

Twitter user CyberPunkCat has shared an alleged AMD slide that reveals a new upcoming addition to the Big Navi family. The Radeon RX 6900 XTX reportedly arrives with higher clock speeds and faster memory to destroy Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090, one of the best graphics cards on the market. The rumored specifications fall in line with the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled, which was only available to OEMs. The age of the leaked slide is unknown. It‘s either old information on the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled that's already released or it a hint for a new SKU, which would mean that AMD may launch the graphics card for the retail market.

AMD's Navi 21 silicon is widely used in the Big Navi family. Currently, there are four variants of the Navi 21 die if we don't take the professional SKUs into account. The Navi 21 XL and Navi 21 XT dies power the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT, respectively. On the other hand, the Navi 21 XTX die is at the heart of the vanilla Radeon RX 6900 XT whereas the Navi 21 XTXH gives life to higher-binned models, such as PowerColor's Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate.

The Radeon RX 6900 XTX will most likely use the Navi 21 XTXH silicon, which is the fastest out of the lot. On this occasion, the graphics card won't just arrive with improved clock speeds, but allegedly with faster memory as well. The slide claims that the Radeon RX 6900 XTX delivers a FP32 performance up to 24.93 TFLOPs. That's an 8% increase in comparison to the regular Radeon RX 6900 XT. Assuming that the amount of stream processors don't change (and they probably won't), the Radeon RX 6900 XTX should debut with a 2,435 MHz boost clock.

While the regular Radeon RX 6900 XT features 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory, the slide shows the Radeon RX 6900 XTX with 18 Gbps memory. The maximum theoretical memory bandwidth on the former works out to 512 GBps, while the latter is up to 576 GBps. Therefore, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX offers up to 13% higher throughput.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT's performance was already very close to the GeForce RTX 3090. With the new makeover, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX should have no problem beating the GeForce RTX 3090, but we'll have to wait on concrete benchmarks to find out for sure.