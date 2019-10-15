Razer Blade Pro 17 Laptop Adds 240Hz Display Option

Razer certainly tries to set a benchmark in gaming laptops with its Razer Blade series, and the latest Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop update further proves this point. As spotted by Windows Central, the update brings a silky-smooth 240Hz display option. The laptop follows the footsteps of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model with a 240Hz screen and comes after the company revealed a 120 Hz 4K display option for the Blade Pro 17 last month.

Unsurprisingly, the new display option does not come as a 4K panel, but rather as a 1080p panel. That being said, it does come with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The display has a peak brightness of 300 nits and is surrounded with side bezels that are just 6mm wide.

For graphics, those who opt for 240Hz are offered either an RTX 2070 Max-Q and the RTX 2080 Max-Q. This display option also comes with a 512GB SSD (the 1TB unit is only available with the 4K 120 Hz).

All units come with an Intel Core i7-9750H six-core 12-thread CPU, 16GB of DDR4-2667 RAM, a 70.5Wh battery, and per-key RGB Razer Chroma lighting. It's equipped with 2.5Gb ethernet, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, Thunderbolt 3 through a Type-C connector, an SD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 15 with a 144Hz FHD screen is reportedly getting a $100 price cut. A Razer Blade Pro 17 with the RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card will cost $2799.99, whereas the variant with an RTX 2080 Max-Q is $3,199.99.