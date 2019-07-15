Microsoft Surface Book 2 $300 Off with Free Surface Headphones

(Image credit: Microsoft)

For two days only (timed with Amazon Prime Day), Microsoft is knocking down the price of any Surface Book 2 with an Intel Core i7 CPU by $300, and also tossing in a free pair of Surface Headphones to boot.

That means the a Surface Book 2 with a 13.5-inch display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U and 256GB solid state drive, which usually starts for $1,999.99, now costs $1,699.99. A 15-inch model with a Core i7-8650, discrete Nvidia graphics and 1TB SSD is $2,999.99, down from $3,299.99.

Microsoft is also discounting the Surface Laptop 2. Any model will get $300 off, no matter the processor, but there's no bundle with headphones.

Additionally, the Surface Pro 6 is $200 off any configuration.

