Team Group EX 2 Elite 512GB SSD now Just $46 on Newegg

Secondary storage for less

team group EX 2
(Image credit: Future)

Are you on the lookout for a low cost secondary drive for your games, apps and general data? The EX 2 Elite by Team Group is a great option, made even better by this price cut.

For a limited time at Newegg, you can get the 512GB SATA III SSD for just $46.99. That makes for a low cost of $0.09 per GB.

Team Group EX 2 Elite 512GB SSD: was $53.99, now $46.99 @ Newegg
This SATA III internal SSD sports speeds up to four times faster than traditional HDDs (550 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write maximum). And you can be sure of its reliability with a three-year warranty.View Deal

Ideal when paired with an NVMe boot drive, this particular model is a 2.5 inch model, ideal for secondary storage in a desktop case, or to breathe new life into an older laptop. Because of its lack of moving parts, the EX 2 Elite has a lower power consumption than standard hard drives.

Looking to shop around? There are plenty of great SSD deals at the moment, but this offers awesome value for money.

