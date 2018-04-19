Over 900 SteamVR Titles Now On Sale For The Weekend

Now’s your chance to top up your VR content library. Valve is running its Steam Spring VR sale from now through Monday, April 23. The sale features hundreds of VR titles with deep discounts. If you’ve got a VR headset collecting dust because you don’t have anything fresh to play, now’s your chance to spice up your library on the cheap.

Valve said that the Spring VR Sale features more than 900 discounted titles, with some of them as much as 90% off. Some highlights include Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Tilt Brush, The Gallery Episode One and Two, Audioshield, and Killing Floor: Incursion for 50% off. You can even get Star Trek: Bridge Crew or The Brookhaven Experiment for 60% off. These are all older titles now, but they're all worth the purchase for anyone new to VR, and with the recent price drop on the original HTC Vive and the ongoing sales of Windows MR headsets, there are surely many newcomers who would appreciate these games.

The Spring VR sale also includes several newer titles, such as Sprint Vector for 30% off, or Sairento VR for 25% off, both of which launched in February.

The Spring VR Sale is on now, and it will run through the weekend. Just be sure you get your purchases made by Monday, April 23, at 10am PT.