Xbox One X Arrives November 7 (Updated)

Update, 6:12 pm PDT, 6/11/2017: Added a full table that compares the specs of the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.



Update, 3:33 pm PDT, 6/11/2017: The Xbox One X will cost you $500.



Original Story, 6/11/2017, 2:56 pm PDT:



One year after Project Scorpio was announced during E3 2016, Microsoft has finally revealed that the new Xbox One X will ship on November 7.

The design is similar to the Xbox One S. However, instead of the white shell, it features a black shell and controller. It will pack a 1172 MHz GPU with 6 teraflops of performance power, 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM, and memory bandwidth of 326 GB/s. (PlayStation 4 Pro's GPU can provide 4.2 teraflops, has 8 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and 218 GB/s memory bandwidth.)



The 16nm CPU (eight custom X86 cores), based on AMD's Jaguar architecture, features seven billion transistors with a 384-bit wide memory bus. The system will be cooled using a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber.” The Xbox One X is also the smallest console in Xbox’s history, with dimensions of 300mm x 240mm x 60mm. For the full detailed specs, take a look at the list below.

XBox One (original) XBox One S Xbox One X CPU Cores/Threads 8 8 8 CPU Frequency 1.75 GHz 1.75 GHz 2.3 GHz CPU µArch AMD Jaguar AMD Jaguar "Custom CPU" (AMD Jaguar Variant) GPU Cores 16 CUs768 SPs853 MHz 16 CUs768 SPs914 MHz 40 CUs2560 SPs1172 MHz Peak Shader Througput 1.23 TFLOPS 1.4 TFLOPS 6 TFLOPS Embedded Memory 32MB eSRAM 32MB eSRAM None Embedded Memory Bandwidth 204 GB/s 219 GB/s None System Memory 8 GB DDR3-2133 8GB DDR3-2133 12GB GDDR5 (6.8 Gb/s) System Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 384-bit System Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 68.3 GB/s 326 GB/s Manufacturing Process TSMC 28nm TSMC 16nm TSMC 16nm Dimensions 343mm x 263mm x 80mm 295mm x 230mm x 65mm 300mm x 240mm x 60mm Weight 3.54kg 2.9kg 2.81kg PSU 245W (internal) 120W (internal) 220W (external) Optical Drive Blu-Ray UHD Blu-Ray UHD Blu-Ray Wireless 802.11n (Dual Band) 2x2 802.11ac 2x2 802.11ac Launch Price $499 w/Kinect $299 $499 Launch Date 11/23/2013 8/02/2016 11/07/2017

Credit: AnandTech

When you pick it up, all of your Xbox One accessories will work with the new console. The Xbox One X also comes with additional features such as Dolby Atmos, a 4K Blu-ray player, and super-sampling technology to bring your 1080p games to 4K resolution.

We’ll have more details on the console later in the week as E3 2017 continues.